Banbridge celebrates Armed Forces Day with parades, rugby and Red Arrows

THE world-famous Red Arrows buzzed Banbridge on Saturday for the celebration of Armed Forces Day in Northern Ireland.

Renowned Scottish rock and bagpipe ensemble the Red Hot Chilli Pipers also took part in the festivities to honour members of the services and their families.

Crowds were also treated to performances by the famous Military Wives Choir and the band of the Royal Irish Regiment, compered by UTV presenter Paul Clark.

Events kicked off in the town with a drumhead service at the war memorial, followed by a 12-gun salute at noon.

A parade of more than 500 service personnel, veterans and cadets then made its way through the town centre, led by the Royal Irish Regiment’s Irish wolfhound Brian Boru X, dressed in his piper green official uniform.

There was more aerial action thanks to the Royal Logistics Corps Silver Stars Army Parachute Display Team, who managed a soft landing at Banbridge RFC.

The Armed Forces team also took part in a rugby sevens tournament at the club and a display of military vehicles alongside vintage aircraft courtesy of the Ulster Aviation Society.

The day was brought to a close with a Beating Retreat performance by the band of the Royal Irish Regiment accompanied by bugles, pipes and drums of the 2nd Battalion Royal Irish.

The Queen was represented by the Lord Lieutenant of Co Down Gawn Rowan Hamilton, who was joined by Armed Forces representatives, politicians, local clergy and a council delegation.