Banbridge lawyer accused of £73k theft from dead woman remains tight-lipped

Our reporter speaks to former solicitor Paul Downey

This is the solicitor accused of stealing over £73,000 from a dead woman by writing cheques to himself and falsifying documents.

Paul Downey (65) appeared at Newry Crown Court last week on over a dozen charges relating to the alleged crime and entered not guilty pleas.

Downey, of Mount Royal, Banbridge, faces 14 charges in total including theft, false accounting and committing fraud by abuse of position.

When approached by Sunday Life at his Banbridge home, the lawyer insisted he was innocent and would be fighting the case.

He said: “I can’t discuss this, it’s sub judice.”

He then closed the door on our reporter.

As well as being charged with stealing £73,844 from the executors of the estate of Catherine Hayes, Downey is also charged with four counts of false accounting and nine counts of fraud — all alleged to have been committed on various dates between July 26, 2013 and April 4, 2014.

Court documents allege Downey wrote cheques to himself with values ranging between £17,000 and £21,000, as well as transferring funds to himself and the office of Paul L Downey and Co.

The false accounting charges claim Downey also “destroyed, defaced, concealed or falsified” cheque stubs.

Following a brief arraignment on Tuesday prosecuting counsel Geraldine McCullough said a trial had been fixed for January next year.

Adjourning the case, Judge Gordon Kerr KC granted Downey legal aid for a senior barrister due to what his lawyer called the “complex interrelation between the solicitor regulatory counts and the criminal counts on the indictment”.