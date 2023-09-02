Band hits heights in fundraiser for the Air Ambulance

A BAND has reached the dizzy heights of the majestic Mournes by playing at the summit and raising more than £3,000 for the Air Ambulance in the process.

Dungannon Silver Band made it to the top of Slieve Donard on Saturday accompanied by friends and supporters in a fundraising effort dubbed ‘Brass Ascending’.

Band chairman Dean McCoy told Sunday Life they had a small audience to appreciate the performance once they made it all the way up.

“It went very well and we even had a crowd from Mayo who happened to be there, so we had an attentive audience,” he explained.

“Between the band, supporters and people to help us, we had between 50 and 60 people walking, so it was a big operation.”

Dean said the band, which was founded more than 120 years ago, performed several tunes at the summit, including Sweet Caroline and the Mountains of Mourne.

Slieve Donard is the highest point in Northern Ireland, with the musicians trekking to height of 2,790 feet.

“It’s quite humbling when you see the money coming in and the family and friends who came along to support the venture,” said Dean.

At time of going to press, the band’s JustGiving page had attracted £3,400 in donations, far exceeding its initial £1,000 target.

“This was started about a year ago when a couple of us in the band wondered what we could do and what would be interesting,” said Dean.

“We like trying things that are unique and different because these are the events that are fun. If we do the same as everybody else it’s not as much fun.

“It was suggested we walk the Mournes, so I said one night at a committee meeting that we could play at the top.

“The first reaction I got was nobody said no, so I took that as a positive.

“We have just pushed on with it and the amount of people who have come along [was amazing].

[They ranged] in age from a baby at three months old — obviously not walking — up to people at 80 years of age who walked as far as they could.

“We picked that cause because it’s for all the community. We never know when any one of us will need it, especially coming from a rural background. I know at least four people where it has saved their lives. That could be me tomorrow for all I know.”