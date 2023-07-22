Bandsman in court on GBH charge

A Ballymena bandsman who has appeared in court accused of grievous bodily harm.

Standing in the dock of the town’s Magistrates Court on Thursday, Chris McAleese (38) confirmed he was aware of the single charge against him, —that he inflicted grievous bodily harm on a man on January 2, 2021.

Although none of the alleged facts surrounding the charge were opened in court, a prosecuting lawyer submitted there was a case to answer against McAleese, from Lanntara in Ballymena.

This was accepted by defence counsel Stephen Law.

Returning the case to Antrim Crown Court for trial, District Judge Francis Rafferty scheduled the arraignment for September 8, freeing McAleese on bail until then.