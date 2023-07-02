Bangor businessman faces court over false imprisonment and assault allegations

A north Down company director has been ordered to stand trial accused of false imprisonment and assault.

Christopher Espie appeared at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday, confirming he was aware of the charges against him.

The 38-year-old also said he was not objecting to a preliminary enquiry, which is the legal step necessary to elevate any criminal case to the Crown Court.

Espie, from Belmont Park in Bangor and who is a director in an electrical company, faces four charges arising from an alleged incident on May 1 last year.

This includes the false imprisonment of a man he is also alleged to have threatened to kill and assaulted twice.

Espie had originally been charged with kidnap and possessing a firearm, but those offences have been dropped by the prosecution. None of the alleged facts were opened in court, but during a brief hearing, a prosecution lawyer said there was a prima facie case, which was conceded by the defence.

Espie was told that although not obliged to, he had the right to comment on the charges and to call evidence to the court on his own behalf, but he declined.

He was freed on bail with a date yet to be fixed for the next hearing, which will be in Belfast.