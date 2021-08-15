Bangor Marina attack thug Cora Campbell admits shoplifting

Notorious offender back in trouble weeks after jail release

Notorious Bangor Marina attack thug Cora Campbell has been convicted of theft just two months after leaving prison for the horrific seaside attack.

At Belfast Magistrates Court last week, the 21-year-old pleaded guilty to a single charge of stealing cosmetics from Boots valued at £23.96 on June 25 this year.

Following a brief hearing, District Judge Peter Magill adjourned the case until September 15 for pre-sentence reports to be prepared.

Campbell, who has an address at Spring Meadow in west Belfast, was freed from Hydebank jail in June for her role in the vicious assault on a woman in Bangor in 2018. She’s now engaged to serial petty offender Nikki Nicholl from Carrickfergus. They found love while behind bars together in Hydebank.

Cora’s infamous assault on Bangor pier

Campbell’s release was delayed after she was given an additional eight-month sentence in July last year for battering an inmate with a stainless steel flask during a prison fight.

During her sentencing hearing at Newtownards Magistrates Court, it was revealed that fellow prisoner Mary Ward was using a phone box at the women’s prison on April 26 when Campbell approached her and struck her twice in the face with the flask.

Campbell then dragged Ward to the floor and continued to attack her, resulting in “significant” injuries to the victim’s face, as well as “cuts and scrapes” to the rest of her body. Her solicitor described the incident as a “lamentable” revenge attack caused by bullying and an earlier fight between the two parties.

“There’s no excuse for it, but my client had been bullied by this lady for several months,” the solicitor said.

“She is several years older than her and bigger than her and it was a retaliation attack.

“She was herself the subject of a retaliation attack some time afterwards in which she was injured.

“This young lady has unfortunately been in the system since she was about eight years old and has really had no chance.

“She has been addicted to heroin from a very young age, but she has been working with drugs services and is doing really well. I would urge your worship to consider that.”

District Judge Steven Keown sentenced her to eight months for the assault and six months for possession of an offensive weapon, concurrent to the 16-month sentence she was serving for the notorious Bangor marina attack.

Shocking footage of the frenzied beating went viral, with more than one million views, and showed the 16-year-old victim being punched 30 times and her head being stamped on.

She also had her head held under water in a fountain and had beer and vodka poured into her eyes and down her throat.

Campbell, alongside two co-defendants, was convicted for the attack and sentenced to 16 months in prison in July 2019.