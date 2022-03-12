Banned driver remanded over dangerous driving

A banned driver has been remanded into custody after he led police on a rush hour pursuit in north Belfast.

Richard Jones was arrested when officers in a police helicopter “picked up a male running away and trying to hide in a hedge’’.

Belfast Magistrates Court was told on Saturday that the PSNI had to abort the chase with a van running red lights and driving into oncoming traffic, over fears for public safety.

Jones, from the Ardoyne Road in Belfast, confirmed he was aware of the seven charges against him.

They include dangerous driving and driving while banned.

A constable told the court how officers spotted the 24-year-old driving the van on the Crumlin Road on Friday evening.

Aware that he was disqualified, police said they followed him across a number of streets and when they signalled for the van to stop, Jones drove off.

When he was arrested Jones told cops: “I have kept my nose clean for four months, what’s the chances of getting bail and getting it dealt with.”

During interviews Jones denied being the driver.

Remanding him into custody, the judge said Jones had a “very serious driving record...there must be a high risk to the public”.

The case was adjourned until April 6.