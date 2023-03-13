Barbara Dickson: ‘I never felt in any danger during the Troubles, I love NI’

The Scottish folk star on how her career is entwined with local history, from B Specials to ‘82 World Cup, ahead of her Opera House gig

Scottish folk legend Barbara Dickson’s love affair with Northern Ireland stretches the entire length of her singing career — and that is no mean feat, given that she is celebrating 55 years in the music business.

From coming face-to-face with the B Specials to announcing the famous 1982 World Cup win over Spain during a Belfast concert, she has no shortage of anecdotes and fond memories from countless visits to our shores.

And her natural ability as a storyteller is one of the main reasons the popular Scot retains such a huge fanbase as she returns once more next week, this time sharing the bill with her close friend and local songwriter, Anthony Toner.

Barbara (75) told Sunday Life: “I’ve been coming to Belfast since before the Troubles. It’ll give you an idea of how far back we’re talking because I can remember stepping out of Pat’s Bar one night into the arms of a B Special. So that shows you when that was.

“We used to hang out in Pat’s Bar down in Sailortown, which is no longer, right down by the water there. It was great, great craic down there with a lot of people and musicians.

“When the Troubles happened of course, everybody scattered and my next sojourn was when I came over with a bunch of people from Scotland to play at the Queen’s University folk club.”

That visit saw her form a lifelong friendship with the club organiser Fergus Woods, but as her fame began to grow through the 70s and 80s, she never feared regular trips back when other artists stayed away.

Barbara Dickson in Band of Gold

Barbara said: “I was a pop star by that time and I used to come over all the time. I was one of the few people who felt that there was absolutely no danger that any of us would be in any way unwelcome, I couldn’t see it myself.

“I was even there in the Maysfield Leisure Centre when Northern Ireland beat Spain in the football at the 1982 World Cup.

“Somebody from the side of the stage went, ‘Psst, you should tell them the score in the football.’ So I went to the mic and told them and all these hats went up in the air, you can imagine, so that was great fun. So I have great memories and recent memories as well.”

That includes linking up with Belfast-based troubadour Anthony Toner, famed for his song Sailortown — they have toured frequently together for the past seven years and will now share the stage at Belfast’s Grand Opera House for a unique evening of music.

Barbara said: “Anthony’s sort of like a member of our family, so when he said he wanted to launch his new album in Belfast at the Opera House and we were asked if Nick and I would come and play on the show as well, we said, ‘Yes, of course’.

“We hope his album will be a great success because he’s a fantastic songwriter and such a wonderful raconteur as well as a great musician, he’s kind of got it all rolled up in one.”

Anthony Toner in Victoria Park, Belfast

Barbara’s illustrious career has seen her record a string of hits, not least the million-selling single I Know Him So Well, and also turn her hand to acting, including the role of the original Mrs Johnstone in her friend Willy Russell’s musical Blood Brothers, for which she won an Olivier award.

She has also starred on major TV shows like Band of Gold and Taggart, but the modest artist said the longevity of her music career is what she is most proud of — alongside living a normal life.

Barbara added: “The most wonderful thing that I’ve ever achieved is that I have been a professional musician since 1968.

“I did have a taste of being very, very famous and some of it was fine, but some of it I didn’t like at all. I’ve got three children, my three boys, and a husband, the same husband I’ve had all my life. So it’s great, I feel that at my age the only thing I’m lacking is any grandchildren.”

Barbara Dickson and Anthony Toner will perform at the Grand Opera House next Saturday. Tickets on sale now at www.goh.co.uk