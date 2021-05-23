Barra Best takes a walk on the Wild side

BBC weatherman’s new show shines light on efforts to protect endangered species

Barra Best in Barra's Return of the Wild

Barra Best has told how he was thrilled to be asked to report on climate change in lockdown.

Collaborating with broadcasters around the world, the BBC weatherman filmed reports showing what people were doing to protect endangered species.

The resulting two-part series, Barra’s Return of the Wild, which starts tomorrow night, left the Belfast man thinking about how he could help.

“I have a decent-sized garden which I never really noticed before, but after making the programmes, I went out shopping and bought a load of things to encourage wildlife into my garden,” he said.

“I now have a pile of bird feeders and have planted flowers to attract bees. I’m out a small fortune.

“We really need bees because we can’t survive without them.

“I don’t know that it will make a massive difference or change the world, but I just thought ‘why not?’”

Barra (39) feels lucky that his job meant he could continue to make programmes while adhering to lockdown guidelines.

HELPING THE PLANET: Barra and Queen’s University’s Dr Josh Twining in the first episode

For his new series, he collaborated with 10 broadcasters from around Europe and the UK to report on important conservation stories.

In the first episode, he travels to Slieve Gullion, where the recovering pine marten population has given at-risk red squirrels a helping hand.

“Everyone likes red squirrels. They are making a comeback, ironically helped by one of their main predators, the pine marten,” he said.

“Red squirrels can be shy and reclusive, so getting shots of them can take a while. There was a lot of waiting about for quite a few hours.”

BIRD HAVEN: Barra visits Rockabill island, home to one of Europe’s largest colonies of roseate terns, for Return of the Wild

Another highlight was visiting Rockabill island, off the Dublin coast and home to one of Europe’s largest breeding colonies of roseate terns.

“That was a remarkable comeback and really shows what humans are doing to help,” Barra said.

“A lightkeeper on the island started it off by putting out 10 boxes which attracted nesting pairs. He now has 900 boxes on the island.

“The birds are able to thrive there because there are no predators. That is just one person doing his bit.”

With the show in the bag and lockdown coming to an end, Barra can’t wait to get back to his regular Tuesday night pub quizzes.

“I’ve been out a few times since outdoor pubs opened, but I am really looking forward to things opening indoors this week,” he said.

“One of the things I missed most was going with a group of friends to a pub quiz every week. It’s back this Tuesday, which is something I’m really looking forward to.

The roseate tern, a rare seabird

“I used to go out with my dad every Sunday for a few pints. We missed it, so he decided, like a lot of others, to build a bar in his garden.

“He lives close to me and is in my bubble, so it was great to go round on good days and have a pint. Often we had to wrap up warm in blankets.”

On the subject of wrapping up, the weatherman said that after a terrible May, he was hoping for better days over the summer.

“Compared to this time last year, the weather has been terrible. As a ginger, I don’t tan, but even I got a bit of colour last year,” he added.

“I don’t mind admitting that I’ve had my ski thermals on in the pub since they reopened.

“May has been like the usual April sunshine and showers and it’s all because the jet stream is too far south. Hopefully it will shift northwards again.

“Summer doesn’t officially start until June 1, so hopefully we will be in for warmer days ahead.”

Barra’s Return of the Wild starts at 7.35pm tomorrow on BBC One Northern Ireland. It will also be available on the iPlayer