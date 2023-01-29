BBC journalist on how he knocked Army captain and future IRA victim Robert Nairac out cold

BBC journalist floored future IRA victim during boxing class

The BBC’s Edward Stourton has told how he knocked out Captain Robert Nairac with one punch when he was at school.

The journalist and former Today host was a pupil at Avisford, a Catholic school in Sussex, when the future Army officer took up a post.

Writing in his new autobiography, he shone a light on the character of the future IRA victim as a young man before he became a soldier.

Mr Stourton recalled: “There was a brief eruption of glamour into school life with the arrival of an assistant master called Robert Nairac.

“He swept up the gravel drive... in an open-topped 1930s Austin 7, painted British racing green, and on the front seat next to him was a cage containing a kestrel.

“This he attached to a long leash pinioned to the front lawn, and on those long Sussex summer evenings he would allow us to join him when his raptor took him hunting.

“He was dark-haired, strikingly good-looking and stylishly dressed in well-cut tweeds, and was soon observed stealing a kiss from Miss Burt, the senior matron with creamy English-rose looks, over the toaster at the staff breakfast table.

“Mr Nairac was in his gap year before Oxford, so he can only have been 18 or 19, but he seemed to us to belong to a different order of being.”

Captain Nairac read medieval and military history at Lincoln College, and revived the Oxford University boxing club, winning four awards in bouts with Cambridge in the process, but that did not worry Mr Stourton.

The Beeb man explained: “He was a keen boxer and he trained us in the gym that had been kitted out in the old stable block at the back of the school.

“One afternoon he instructed me to hit him as hard as I could on his chin, jutting it towards me to goad me on. I was an obedient boy, large and strong for my age, so I knocked him out cold.

“There was a beat or two while the boxing class wondered what to do — regulations covered most eventualities, but not decking one of the masters on his own instruction — before [he] bounced off the canvas and congratulated me.

Edward Stourton's new book

“Robert Nairac became famous by association as the owner of the star of the Ken Loach film Kes — the bird, that is, not the young actor David Bradley — which he kept in his Oxford rooms.”

Captain Nairac’s first tour of duty in Northern Ireland was in 1973 with the Grenadier Guards.

Four years later, he was murdered and disappeared by the IRA after he was spotted in a bar in Dromintee in south Armagh.

His body has never been found despite numerous appeals.

Mr Stourton said: “Nairac was perhaps the most extreme example of cavalier romanticism we encountered, but there was a powerful cult of eccentricity in this strange world, and it was often tangled up with the ideal of military service.”

Confessions, published by Penguin Books, is out now