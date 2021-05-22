BBC pulls plug on Proms in Park

Scottish singer Susan Boyle performing with the Ulster Orchestra at the 2019 BBC Proms at Titanic Slipways, Belfast.

The BBC has pulled the plug on Proms in the Park for a second year - despite easing restrictions.

Although the events including Belfast are not until September - when outdoor concerts are likely to be allowed - the Beeb told Sunday Life they have already decided against.

Instead the traditional Last Night of the Proms programme will include items reflecting the four nations of the UK.

Belfast, Glasgow, Cardiff and of course Hyde Park and the Albert Hall in London are usually united in song and music on national TV marking the annual 'Last Night' event.

But now it will be 2022 before the extravaganza, most often hosted at the Titanic Quarter in recent years by Noel Thompson, is to return.

Scottish singing star Susan Boyle – the 2009 Britain’s Got Talent winner – performed

with the Ulster Orchestra at the last BBC Proms In The Park event at the Titanic Slipways in Belfast in 2019.

Music-loving MLA Trevor Lunn said the concert cancellation was "sad" but understandable.

"I'm sad as a music fan but presumably this is with the best of motives based on medical advice and the need to make an early decision in light of the preparation required," the former Alliance member turned independent, who plays a church organ, said.

A BBC Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "The Proms in the Park events in Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland will not take place this year but there are plans to reflect the Nations in the Last Night of the Proms celebrations."