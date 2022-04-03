BBC Radio Ulster DJ Ralph McLean presents Thin Lizzy at the Ards International Guitar Festival

Avid record collector digs out his vinyl and gears up to host his Classic Band Brunch.

The BBC Radio Ulster star’s mushrooming personal archive of vinyl has reached such epic proportions that it’s now spilled out of his house and into his garage “man cave”.

Ralph laughed: “I’m running out of space, big time! I’m always joking with my mates — you know that show Storage Hunters? I’m going to have to get one of those lock-ups where you literally go out and bring the shutter up and look at your stuff for a while and then pull it down and go back to the house.

“I’ve run out of space. We’re down to a one-in, one-out scenario with records now.”

Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

But the dad-of-three can count himself lucky that he has an understanding wife in the business, fellow radio presenter Kerry, who tolerates his passion.

He joked: “Well, the great thing is I can say it’s work. That’s all research!

“I’ve moved it to every room available that I have access to now — because the kids have taken up other rooms that I would have used before — but I’m out in the garage now as well. I’ve got space in there too!

“It’s a man cave really, isn’t it? So I stick the wee heater on and play my records out there as well. It’s like an overspill sort of area. I’m going to need a bigger garage — its lethal!”

Sunday Life movie critic Ralph is lauded as one of the country’s finest music aficionados, so there is little danger of his stellar broadcasting career petering out. But could he always open a record shop if he ever fell on hard times?

He beamed: “That’s what I tell the wife. But, let’s be honest, I wouldn’t sell any of them. It would be the worst shop ever, because you’d be allowed to have a look and then I’d tell you I’m not selling them to you.

Musicians Paddy Anderson and Sam Davidson alongside festival director Emily Crawford launch the 2022 Ards International Guitar Festival

“My youngest referred to them as ‘Daddy’s big CDs’ the other day. It’s a mystery to them, I think, although my daughter Tara loves vinyl and [son] Dan likes old rock’n’roll stuff on vinyl, so I’ve got them into it a bit.

“I’ll be the first to admit that vinyl is the least convenient format in the history of mankind, but it’s also the best.

“I am an anorak and I don’t care. I’m a collector. It’s alphabetised, all of it, which is perhaps a bit tragic, and some people may find that a bit anal, but at the end of the day it all has to be simple. It’s practicality really!”

Ralph will be digging out some of his collection next week for the Ards International Guitar Festival, where he is hosting his regular Classic Band Brunch, with this year’s event entitled Wild Eyed Boys — The Thin Lizzy Story.

He said: “I’m delighted it’s back, because it’s a great wee atmosphere and Ards really comes alive for those days of the festival.

“I’ve always loved guitar anyway and that’s what this festival celebrates: it’s the magic of the guitar in all its many forms. It’s just a great few days for the area and it’s a great chance to celebrate something that we do very well in this country.

“It’s Lizzy this year, which I’m delighted about. It’s a chance to show old clips and stuff you’d rarely see, and there will be wee interview clips that I’ve done with various players and people who’ve written biographies of Lizzy in the past, people who knew Phil Lynott.

“Nobody was really like Lizzy, to be honest. Every time I see pictures of Phil Lynott it’s like he’s been beamed down from a different planet. The charisma is dropping off him.

“He was an incredibly charismatic rock man and one of the very best in the business, and to think he’s Irish makes you proud every time because the guy was a world-class rock star.”

The 2022 Ards International Guitar Festival runs from April 7-10. To buy tickets or view the full programme visit www.ardsguitarfestival.co.uk or call Ards Arts Centre on 028 9181 0803