BBC star Emma Vardy's raunchy Queen spoof bites the dust

BBC Ireland correspondent Emma Vardy has cut her star turn spoof sex scene in a comedy fundraising video after she decided it was "inappropriate".

The award-winning journalist took part with others in the humorous skit which parodied Queen's famous video for their hit I Want to Break Free.

It was organised by her boyfriend, Belfast man Aaron Adams and featured his mates from local amateur football side 8th Old Boys in a bid to raise money for the NHS Charities Together's Covid-19 urgent appeal.

The lockdown lads sang the lyrics from the 1984 classic in various improvised costumes, mimicking parts of the music video which featured Freddie Mercury and other band members in drag.

Mr Adams posted it on his @Mr_Bumcheeks Twitter profile and on the club's Facebook page, saying: "So here it is. Four weeks of lockdown...no football....and this is what happens."

Aaron Adams

But Ms Vardy pretending to have sex in bed with her boyfriend while singing the 'break free' chorus line raised eyebrows among online viewers and BBC chiefs in Belfast and London.

It prompted an email to BBC newsrooms reminding Auntie's employees about social media use, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.

And while Emma sang 'I want to break free', she quickly decided her role in the charity video had to bite the dust.

The video was then edited and reposted, this time with the top journalist's bed scene removed.

The video

So far the comedy video has helped raise £240 of its £500 target. The money will go the fund which helps patients, volunteers and NHS staff during the crisis.

A BBC spokesperson told Sunday Life: "This was intended to be light-hearted, but Emma accepts it was inappropriate and has removed the clip."

It's not the first time Ms Vardy has lent her partner a hand raising money for the NHS during the lockdown. At the start of this month she was joint host with Mr Adams in an online "quarantine quiz", not long after the pair celebrated the first anniversary of their first date.

She became better known to viewers of BBC Newsline when she confronted members of Saoradh, the political wing of the New IRA, after the terror gang murdered journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry last year.