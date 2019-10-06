BBC Stephen Nolan's production firms pile on the pounds

Stephen Nolan's wealth has rocketed past the £3m mark, according to accounts filed with Companies House.

The workaholic 46-year-old presenter may have shed more than 100lb with his "biggest diet in the country", but his firms' worth has bulged to a new high.

The latest figures for his Belfast-based TV production company Third Street Studios reveal total assets of £2.4m.

The Radio Ulster and Radio 5 Live presenter's long-running Stephen Nolan Broadcasting Company has net assets of just over £1.4m, giving a total of £3.8m for both firms.

The working-class lad made good is listed as a director of several firms in Companies House files, but the cash from his successful broadcasting career is concentrated in Third Street Studios and Stephen Nolan Broadcasting.

According to the figures, Third Street Studios has net assets of £1,558,806.

The same sum is lodged as shareholders' funds, with Mr Nolan the sole shareholder.

The statistics give only a snapshot of his wealth and don't include the personal savings, property or other investments of the award-winning broadcaster, who grew up on Ballysillan Road in north Belfast.

Mr Nolan has previously admitted to being insecure about money, partly due to his childhood and because he lost his life savings - around £200,000 - in the property market crash in 2008.

In a 2012 interview he said losing a fortune through property investment was "one of the most frightening and traumatic things" he'd been through.

"I'm sure my insecurity about money comes from not having much when I was young," he added.

"My dad was finding it difficult to pay the fees for me at Belfast Inst while other dads were dropping their kids off to school in flashy Mercs."

Nolan's Third Street Studios is the company behind a string of the star's BBC NI television programmes, including The Top Table, Made in NI and Radio Face.

Accounts for the company for the year ending September 30, 2018, are described in Companies House files as "unaudited" and "abridged".

They show £1,021,000 cash in the bank, compared to £803,0000 for the previous year.

It was reported in July that Mr Nolan's BBC salary was slashed by £75,000 last year to between £325,000 and £329,999, down from between £400,000 and £409,999 the previous year.

The reduction was mainly down to the fact that the star presented 40 fewer radio and TV programmes compared to the previous 12 months.