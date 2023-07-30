BBC’s Bloodlands won’t return for series three, says star

Actress can’t see thriller returning for a third series

Charlene McKenna believes the crime drama Bloodlands is finished, but she would love another series.

The Monaghan actress appeared alongside James Nesbitt in the BBC show, which ran for two seasons in 2021 and 2022.

Charlene (39) said: “I want a series three so much, but, no, I don’t think so.

“Bloodlands may have reached its natural conclusion with James Nesbitt’s character, DCI Tom Brannick, being revealed as serial killer Goliath, but I really wanted one more season for him to finally get his comeuppance and for me to be the one to serve it to him.”

The thriller, which was filmed in Northern Ireland and also featured Victoria Smurfit, Ian McElhinney, Michael Smiley and Dan Gordon, ended last October.

Charlene’s career has rocketed in recent years with major roles in the likes of Ripper Street and Peaky Blinders.

Now she is back on our screens playing a housewife hiding a killer secret in the new psychological thriller Clean Sweep.

She appears as mum-of-three Shelly Mohan, who murders her ex-boyfriend and former partner-in-crime, played by Adam Fergus, after he threatens to expose her dark past.

To make matters even more complicated, Shelly’s husband Jason (Barry Ward) is the policeman bidding to crack the case.

Charlene said: “It’s got depth, tension, love, family and crime. It runs the emotional gamut.

“Creator and showrunner Gary Tieche has this fascination with soccer mums who commit crimes — his words, not mine — and that’s what started him down the rabbit hole.

“I couldn’t believe I was offered the part, and being executive producer makes me feel like I’m wearing my mum’s high heels.”

The series has already aired in America and the Republic, where it won rave reviews from audiences and critics.

Charlene continued: “Shelly is an ordinary woman who proves extraordinary the more you get to know her.

“We find out that she has a past, and how dark that past is will be revealed throughout the series.”

Charlene thinks that the style of the show offers something different to other crime thrillers.

She said: “I love the ‘whydunnit’ rather than ‘whodunnit’, and the psychological exploration that invokes.

“It’s got such a strong family dynamic. I’d say it’s a family drama first. The crime is secondary and serves as the catalyst that blows the family apart.

“It’s inspired by true events, with Shelly based on a mix of real-life characters. I wanted her to feel as relatable as possible.

“Filming Clean Sweep over the summer was a dream. Shooting Bloodlands in Belfast in the winter couldn’t have been colder.”

The entire series of Clean Sweep is available on the iPlayer now