‘Beast of Bangor’ paedophile Gary McNeill dies suddenly after jail release

A notorious paedophile jailed for abusing a four-year-old girl has died suddenly after being freed from prison.

Gary McNeill — known as the ‘Beast of Bangor’ — passed away unexpectedly earlier this month.

Former pals say the one time North Down UDA drug dealer, who was aged in his 30s, was struggling to come to terms with being known as a child sex predator.

“McNeill couldn’t come back to Bangor — loyalists would have lynched him if he tried — and he found that hard,” a former friend told Sunday Life.

“Before his conviction he strutted about the Rathgill estate in the town acting the big man, but all that disappeared when he was convicted of abusing that wee girl who was only at nursery school when he attacked her.”

McNeill pleaded guilty to a single charge of sexual assault on his young victim at Belfast Crown Court in January 2020. He was freed from prison earlier this year with his reputation in ruins and without a friend. Members of his family also turned their back on him.

Loyalists sources in Bangor were dismissive of his death, saying: “He won’t be missed.”

The sex attack McNeill was convicted of occurred in August 2019 while he was in the company of the little girl. She later complained to a family member of feeling sore when using the toilet. This alarmed her relative who immediately contacted the PSNI. Medical examinations of the child found she had been the victim of sexual abuse.

McNeill, who was living at a flat on Rathgill Avenue in Bangor at the time, was arrested and charged. He initially denied any wrongdoing following a court appearance in Newtownards, but later changed his plea to guilty.

After confessing to being a paedophile McNeill was warned by police that he was under threat from loyalist paramilitaries.