Beauty queen Eden’s career takes off as she eyes new title

The sky’s the limit for beauty queen Eden McAllister, who is set to jet off to Sri Lanka next month to represent Great Britain in a global pageant.

The Dundonald woman has reached new heights since handing over her Miss Great Britain crown in October, starting a job with Emirates and now appearing in the Miss Tourism World competition.

The 23-year-old, who now lives in Dubai, said she was thrilled to have the support of her new employers in the prestigious contest.

Eden, who graduated earlier this year with a master’s degree in human rights law, added: “If I’m honest, I didn’t want my time as Miss Great Britain to end.

“I had the best year and I’m so honoured to be given the opportunity to continue with the Miss Great Britain organisation and excited to represent Great Britain in Sri Lanka.”

Eden after being crowned Miss GB

During her reign, Eden raised £15,000 for charity, launched the BE campaign and made more than 100 appearances across Great Britain on her Great British Road Trip.

She said: “The BE campaign is about being beautifully empowering, and the current topic, BE connected, focuses on how we can connect people through tourism.

“I am passionate about promoting the positive effects of tourism, such as building relationships between different countries and gaining a deeper cultural understanding of different destinations.”

Eden completed eight weeks of intensive training to become part of the Emirates cabin crew.

It was a challenging course which she flew through, passing with 100% results.

The airline is happy for her to take time off to compete in the beauty contest.

Eden is competing in a beauty pageant in Sri Lanka

Eden said: “I won the opportunity to compete after being crowned Miss Great Britain 2021/22 but it was postponed due to Covid-19.

“I only found out the dates at this year’s final.

“I was leaving for Dubai the following day to start my new career with Emirates and, to be honest, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to go [to the latest pageant].

“As an international brand that recognises the value of female employees and the contribution they make in the company, Emirates has supported me and I’m excited to be able to go to Sri Lanka.

“As an employee of Emirates, I’m able to spread the ethos of connecting people through tourism as Miss Tourism World.

“I will also be able to raise funds and awareness for the Emirates Airline Foundation and support the incredible projects that it has funded.”