Beauty queen Eden’s crown stolen by brazen thief

Miss GB Eden McAllister at the Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards last month

THE grand final of Miss Great Britain 2022 ended in tears on Friday night when a thief ran off with the crown of Northern Ireland beauty queen Eden McAllister.

The Dundonald woman, who was last year’s Miss GB, had just crowned the new winner, Scotland’s Amy Meisak, when her own jewelled headpiece was swiped from outside her hotel room.

The 26-year-old was inconsolable when she realised that her crown had disappeared.

Speaking to Sunday Life as she travelled back to Belfast from the event in Leicester, she said: “It had been a fantastic night.

“I had just crowned the new winner and returned to my hotel room to get changed for the after-party.

“I set my crown on a table outside my hotel room along with two gifts I had bought for friends, and when I came back out five minutes later they were gone.

“I was in tears. I couldn’t believe it. I had worked hard for that crown and have worn it for the past year. It was something I would have treasured for ever. I went to the after-party but it wasn’t much of a celebration for me because I was in tears.”

Eden was staying in the Gresham Hotel in Leicester, close to where the glittering Miss Great Britain final was staged in the Athena Centre.

She immediately reported the theft to hotel security, who discovered that the third floor, where Eden was staying, was the only floor where CCTV was not working.

The hotel and organisers of the Miss GB pageant are investigating the theft.

A heartbroken Eden, who has spent the past year as Miss GB promoting Northern Ireland on engagements all over the UK, is not giving up hope of being reunited with her crown.

She explained: “I know that I wouldn’t be wearing it anymore, but it was really important for me to have the crown because it was such an achievement to get it.

“I’m hoping somebody saw it sitting in the hallway and thought they would take it for safe keeping.

“The gifts that were taken were personalised, so they are no good to anyone.

“It’s just sad that such a brilliant night was ruined.”