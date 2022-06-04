Beauty spot campaigner ensures better disabled access at Portstewart Strand

(Back row) Chris Thompson from the National Trust; Alix Crawford, chairperson for the Mae Murray Foundation, and Anna Corry of Blossoming Birds; (front row) Conor O’Kane, a facility user and board member of the Mae Murray Foundation, Saul Wilton and his mum, Jane Stewart

Portstewart Strand has been named an inclusive beach thanks to a campaign launched by a family from Ballymena.

As a regular visitor to the beach with husband Colin and daughters Bella (8), Annie (7) and Martha (2), Anna Corry wanted to do more for disabled people who struggle to enjoy it as much as she does.

Working to support the Mae Murray Foundation, she started raising funds through her Instagram page, Blossoming Birds, to put on free hire of mobility equipment at the beach.

She raised almost £20,000 in just a week thanks to the generosity of her social media community and a matched-funding initiative by the National Emergencies Trust and Sport NI.

Anna said: “There’s nothing we love more than a day at the beach. Last summer, I met a family who were unable to enjoy this time together because their son’s wheelchair was not suitable for the sand. He had to watch from the path with his mum. This was heart-breaking and I knew I could change it.

“We are thrilled that the initiative has led to the inclusive beach. This equipment will give disabled people and their families the chance to enjoy the simple pleasure of a day at the beach and special memories that we all take for granted.

“I would like to thank the foundation for the amazing service they provide to people and the work they are doing to help make local beaches accessible.”

Conor O’Kane, a board member of the Mae Murray Foundation, added: “This is my first day of being able to use the beach. This equipment means so much to so many people. It’s great that families can now come and enjoy the beach.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their donations. Growing up, I missed out on days at the beach. I’m looking forward to making up for lost time.”

Alix Crawford’s daughter, Talia (22), has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and their experiences as a family and the barriers Talia faced, led Alix to set up the Mae Murray Foundation in 2016.

Her mum Alix said: “Portstewart is the beach I took Talia to as a baby, but she was unable to take part, so to be here 20 years later with all these chairs and beach walkers is just fantastic.”