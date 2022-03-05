Become an Instagram star all by your selfie

A house devoted entirely to helping you take the perfect selfie has launched in Belfast.

Located in Donegall Quay, Selfie City aims to become one of the most Instagammable places in Northern Ireland.

Social media influencers will meet and greet guests and guide them through 12, regularly changing, themed rooms offering advice on how to strike the perfect pose.

The building is also home to a new “positivity cafe” and photographic studio with plans to develop it into a mental health wellbeing centre for the city.

East Belfast woman Juleigh Bickerstaff (44), who is behind the venture, says she wanted to bring a bit of light relief to people after the pandemic: “It is all about having fun and making people happy — something we could all be doing with...

“Everyone with a smart phone is a photographer these days and we all love to get creative with the pictures we take.

“The idea behind Selfie City was to develop a space where people could come to have fun and make memories.

“So whether that’s on a day out with a group of friends or for a special occasion we’ve got the space and the backgrounds to ensure you get pictures worth sharing...”

Juleigh, who runs Miles Property Development, decided to open Selfie City after her niece, Katie Irvine, a fashion blogger and social media influencer, visited similar schemes in London and Liverpool.

Along with her business partner and friend Gary Palmer from London, the couple have ambitions to develop the building even further.

On the ground floor there is the LEUD (Love Everything You Do) cafe offering up instagrammable ‘Cake Shakes’.

On the top floor there is “The Penthouse”, a versatile private all-white studio space that can be hired for the likes of fashion shoots or private portraits.

Juleigh explains: “We really want to develop it as a wellbeing hub and we have plans for yoga and mindfulness classes.”

The Selfie house — a concept already available in cities around the UK — offers fun themed rooms with multiple backgrounds and props. Prices range from £15 per person to £40 for four people or £65 for a VIP experience for four. You can check it out for yourself at www.selfiecity.co.uk