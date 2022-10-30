Behind the scenes of Cliona Hagan’s dream wedding

BBC cameras captured the build-up to country music power couple’s big day

Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin on their big day last May

Country music newlyweds Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin are set to give fans a treat this week with a light-hearted insider look at how they planned their big day.

The loved-up couple let TV cameras follow them during some of the most intimate moments in the build-up to what was to become the showbiz wedding of the year in Ireland last May.

Cliona & Simon: From This Moment follows the musicians as they juggled life on the road with organising the most special day of their lives.

And Simon (35), who hails from a large country music family The Sheerins in Westmeath, even admits: ”When I first plucked up the courage to ask Cliona out she said, ‘No’.”

He goes on to joke: “I did very well for myself. Now that is what you get when you pursue and pursue and pursue.”

There is no doubting that his new wife is just as smitten.

Cliona (33), from Tyrone, who has been Female Vocalist of the Year for four years, says: “When you meet the right person you know, ‘I just can’t do without this person’.”

Cliona Hagan and Simon Sheerin got married at Kilronan Castle Hotel

Her husband tells viewers: “Our lives have changed completely from being young and single to falling madly in love.”

In other memorable footage we see the couple shopping for their wedding outfits, planning their hen and stag parties as well as performing at festivals with some of their many showbiz friends.

There is even a special meeting with other country music greats Foster & Allen who advise the bride and groom on how to keep their relationship flourishing through working and living together.

Ahead of the show being aired on BBC One this week, Cliona admits she is “living the dream” since tying the knot with Simon in May.

Surrounded by more than 200 family, friends and fellow musicians, they celebrated their nuptials in the luxury five-star Kilronan Castle Hotel in Roscommon.

Cliona looked radiant in a bespoke designer satin and lace gown teamed with a long veil embroidered with their initials C and S, while Simon wore a flowered silk back suit.

Cliona and Simon with their bridal party

The couple then flew out to Nashville, the home of country music, for a romantic three-week honeymoon.

Still very much on a high after her perfect wedding, Cliona told Sunday Life: “I am so excited for everyone to see the show.

“Cameras followed us in the lead-up to the wedding and it will be great to have that to look back on in years to come.

“Simon and I are best friends as well as husband and wife and Simon is really easy-going and I am too.

“We are just enjoying our new married life and it’s brilliant being married to your best friend. I am very grateful and thankful.”

The singer, from Ballinderry in Co Tyrone, was swept off her feet in 2019 by Simon who is her musical director and also plays drums and sings in her band.

Cliona and Simon tied the knot in Roscommon

He took her by surprise when he planned a romantic marriage proposal in December 2020, presenting her with a large square diamond ring.

With the country still in the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to wait to set a date until restrictions were lifted.

Cliona says: “We wanted to get all of our family and friends together and it just wouldn’t have been the same without them so we decided to wait.

“We were so aware of all the people who couldn’t celebrate with their loved ones because of the restrictions and we are extremely grateful that we were able to celebrate with all of our family and friends.

“It was the wedding I had dreamed of. It was such a wonderful day and I loved every part of it.

“We got exactly what we wanted with everyone there relaxing on the day, lovely food and great music.”

A picture released by the couple captures their joy on their wedding day

Cameras followed Cliona as she shopped for the all-important wedding dress, a stunning creation by Irish designer Geraldine O’Meara.

Cliona admits that the lace-covered white satin gown was more than she had hoped: “Geraldine is so talented, her ideas are phenomenal and the dress she made was so beautiful.

“I had an idea of what I wanted but Geraldine made it a million times better and it was even more fabulous than what I had dreamt of.

“She surprised us by embroidering our initials on the veil which was such a beautiful touch.

“The dress was whiter than white and embellished with beautiful crystals. It was a little figure-hugging but not too tight that I couldn’t enjoy the day and my dinner. It was so elegant and just gorgeous.”

Cliona & Simon: From This Moment is on BBC One NI at 10.40pm on Wednesday