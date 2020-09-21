Belfast actor Michael Smiley: 'Boarding school is a breeding place for psychos, misfits... and Tories'

NI TV Star on why his rebellious streak is born of a tough upbringing

Actor Michael Smiley has told how being sent away to boarding school as a child had a huge impact on his life and he ended up in fights.

The Luther star admitted that he found it challenging being separated from his family and that it was hard for him to fit in as a working-class kid.

He said: "It was terrible - I hated it. I was completely out of my depth, completely out of my comfort zone. From my point of view, it was a massive mistake because it had repercussions for the rest of your life really.

"When you're 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, you should, I think especially as a wee boy, you should be around your family, you should be around your peer group.

"There's lots of journeys that you're going through, you know? You're hitting puberty. There's lots of stuff going on and to be at a Catholic boys' boarding school 90 miles away from your ma and da, it just distances you from your family. So you lose that intimacy.

"The good stuff about it is it made me independent. I became quite singular, whether I liked it or not.

"There's always a want to be part of and a slight inability to stay part of, you're always going to be a lone wolf because nobody's going to come and save you.

"Because I went up there and I was a working-class kid from a housing estate and they were all posh - it was a posh Catholic boys' boarding school.

"Or they were middle class or their ma and da were aspirational, they had money, so you spent a long time fighting, you know?

"I had a lot of physical fights within the first year - it was like being in a prison really, you establish a reputation for yourself so they f***ing leave you alone."

Michael, who was a DJ and a stand-up comic before finding fame as an actor, said his family had moved from the Markets area of Belfast to Holywood, Co Down, in the Sixties.

He continued: "I'd come from this area, where I'm from there's three housing estates in a row - Knocknagoney, Redburn and White City - and I'm from Redburn.

"And everybody was out on the streets so there was random acts of violence, you're getting chased by gangs - all that was going on when I was a kid, because there was the Troubles, the war was on as well.

"So you'd go to the school with that attitude and they were slightly out of the loop in their world.

"But as far as the education was concerned it was just a lot of physical violence against the kids, you got strapped a lot, you got caned a lot. There was a lot of spare the rod and spoil the child type thing, there wasn't too much nurturing.

"There wasn't many Yodas, there wasn't many priests or teachers going, 'Do you know, I've noticed that you've got an inclination towards that, maybe we should work on that together.'

Michael Smiley in action with co-star Cillian Murphy in Free Fire

"They were just hammering square pegs into round holes. The aspiration was that you were going to leave and you were going to go to further education and university and you were going to become a solicitor or a doctor or whatever. I spent a long time after that sort of drifting. That classic Marlon Brando thing: 'What are you rebelling against? What have you got?'

"It was quite that, I didn't believe in adults. I didn't believe in big people, I believed that they were a f***ing gang and they were always going to take their point of view, they were never going to ask you your point of view. So my job was to f***ing slip them at all times and get one over on them, like they're the wardens, you know? So I just had that attitude.

"Within leaving school at 16 I went to a college in Belfast and got chucked out of there. I was a proper hallion by that stage and I wasn't long in London.

"So the boarding school was quite a profound time for me, looking back it made me the man that I am, but it could have been very hit and miss.

"I wouldn't send a child to boarding school - it creates psychopaths actually. It creates sociopaths. If you look at this Tory government, a lot of them, they went to prep boarding school, so your mother gives you away at seven years of age, hands you over to this stranger who's going to panel beat you into being a pillar of the establishment and tell you that you're part of the greater good.

"People wonder why the Tories have no empathy? It's because it was ripped away from them at seven years of age. They're created, they don't have an empathy for you."

Dad-of-four Michael is best known for playing Benny Silver in hit BBC cop series Luther alongside Idris Elba and three years ago starred alongside Ray Winstone and Ian McShane in boxing movie Jawbone.

And he told the Off The Beat & Track podcast that he developed his love of performing as a kid when his parents would have parties in the family home.

Michael (57) - who is married to broadcaster Miranda Sawyer - added: "I grew up in those housing estates of the early Sixties, I was born in a housing estate house on the outskirts of Belfast, in Holywood.

"So all those people that moved into the housing estate had lived in these little back-to-back s**t little terraced houses in the centre of town and they got moved out, scum clearance, but they brought that attitude to the housing estate.

"So the doors were open, kids were running in each other's houses, Friday nights they would go to the pubs or they would go to dances and then they would bring back fish and chips and a carry-out and the kids would have got out of bed and there'd be a party, and there'd be singing and dancing.

"I learnt to entertain adults so I could stay up later, I would sing and dance and do whatever was asked of me, you know? And I think I got that sense of performance and love for music from that era and certainly from my mother.

"She was from the Markets in Belfast so it was completely social - that idea of being in a very tight area, there was maybe 15 people in the house but the house is only meant for maybe three people so everybody was out on the street, so everybody was cheek by jowl and as my ma used to say, 'We made our own fun in those days, son'. And it's very true."