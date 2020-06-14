Belfast barbers' customers could end up half cut in garage salon serving boutique beer

A POP-UP barber's shop has been giving locals haircuts in a west Belfast housing estate - but there is danger of the punters being half-cut.

The makeshift male salon appeared in a lock-up garage adjoining a house last week.

But as well as getting a short, back and sides you can also grab a beer or two to ease you through the lockdown.

The fun doesn't stop there though as there is a gaming machine to keep everyone occupied if there happens to be a queue. The discreet boutique seems to be particularly popular with Poleglass residents - with some calling in despite having no hair left to trim.

Read more Coronavirus: Date for NI hairdressers and gyms to reopen could be earlier than July 20

The latest salon is breaching Covid-19 rules, however, as the restrictions in place for hairdressers, barbers and beauty salons are not due to be lifted here until July 20 at the latest.