Belfast BMX star who broke neck at 16 could become first rider to represent Ireland in freestyle at Olympics

BMX star Ryan Henderson is grateful he broke his neck aged 16, otherwise he would never have found the sport he loves and be on course to create Olympic history.

The athlete (26), from east Belfast, grew up with a love of everything on two wheels and developed a passion for motocross in his childhood.

However, after a nasty accident in his teens left him in a neck brace and unable to ride motorbikes, Ryan turned his attention to BMX and has never looked back.

He is now on course to become the first Irishman to qualify for freestyle BMX at the Paris Olympics in 2024, provided he performs well enough in qualifying this summer.

Ryan told Sunday Life he took up the sport to aid his recovery.

“I came to it quite late at 17 after I had broken my neck. I was really into motorbikes from a young age and think I got my first one at the age of about eight,” he said.

“It was a wee mini-moto thing and I used to love riding around the house.

East Belfast BMX star Ryan Henderson in action

“Then I got my first motocross bike at around 11 years of age and started racing at 13.

“Over those early years, I did pick up a few heavy injuries. I broke my elbow and my collarbone, as well as being landed on by another rider.

“Then at the age of 16, I broke the C3 vertebrae in my neck. It was a very long recovery process.

“When I did get the all-clear, they said I’d not be strong enough to go straight back to it [motorbikes].

“I lived near a skatepark at the time and took up BMX to help my recovery with the strength in my muscles and so on. I ended up enjoying it more than the motocross.

“I tried a few motocross races after I’d recovered, but it just wasn’t the same. All I wanted to do was ride BMX.

“I wouldn’t change a thing about that journey. I’m glad it happened because it showed me what my true passion was.”

Since moving back to Northern Ireland from Liverpool during the pandemic, Ryan has been supported by Thunder Park skateboard park in Bangor and has the backing of Cycling Ireland.

If he performs well enough in qualifying events later this year, he is on course to represent Ireland in the 2024 Olympics.

“From watching it on the TV as a kid to competing in the Olympics would really be something special,” he said.

“It’s only the second time that freestyle BMX will be in it. When I started riding bikes, this wasn’t even a goal in my mind because it didn’t even exist.

“A lot of people are aware of what I do, but they don’t know much about the sport, so if I could make it to the Olympics, everybody is going see that.

“To be the first person to represent Ireland would be incredible.

“Working towards the Games has been quite a long process which started to pick up at the end of lockdown.

“I had been living in Liverpool for three years and came back during the pandemic, between lockdowns.

“The parks had just only reopened and I had been coaching some kids in BMX racing clubs.

“One of the guys who runs a club asked me if I’d tried to qualify. I’d never really thought about it until that point. My goal was to just do shows regularly and compete that way.

“Ireland’s never really been on the map for freestyle BMX. On the racing side of things there’s been some success, but in freestyle nobody has broken through and tried to compete worldwide.

“I just felt very driven. I was already competing, so I thought, ‘Why not compete at the biggest contest there is, the Olympics?’”

Ryan and his Thunder Park colleagues recently took part in a charity fundraiser at the skatepark for refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.