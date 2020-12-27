Belfast brothel breaking Covid rules, say neighbours

Flat out: Locals say the property on a street near Templemore Avenue is a hive of activity

Families living next to a Belfast brothel have branded the PSNI "useless" after repeated calls about how it is breaching coronavirus regulations were ignored.

Cops did call to the apartment off Templemore Avenue in the east of the city, but said they found "nothing untoward".

This was after taking several complaints about how random males were calling almost every hour for sex.

One neighbour of the brothel told us: "The PSNI can stop Santa travelling down the Falls Road on a sleigh, but they cannot close down a brothel that's breaching coronavirus rules and is a Petri dish for spreading it around. They have been absolutely useless in their response to this - several residents have called to complain but nothing has been done.

"I've counted five men calling to the brothel today alone and it's only 11am."

Defending the PSNI's response, a spokesman said: "Police received a report about possible illegal activity at a property in east Belfast at the start of December. As a result police attended the property and nothing untoward was found during this visit."

However, locals were less than impressed with the response. Another said: "The officers just knocked on the door and had a look about, it was ridiculous.

"If they were serious about closing it down the simple thing would be to make a booking, show up in plain clothes and then arrest the prostitutes.

"To be fair to the neighbours the biggest issue we have isn't that they are selling sex, it's the fact that what they are doing is a clear breach of Covid-19 regulations.

"If one of the women has the virus then they are giving it to the dozens of men who show up there everyday."

The two sex workers operating out of the east Belfast apartment advertise on two well-known websites. According to locals they are aged in their 30s and 40s and often start seeing clients as early as 7am.

"We've reported it to the police and to Crimestoppers, but the brothel is as busy as ever," said our source.

"You have to question the PSNI's priorities when they stop people for minor Covid-19 infringements but do nothing about sex workers who have the potential to spread the virus all over the place."

Laws introduced in 2015 make it illegal to pay for sex in Northern Ireland. Until then prostitution here, like the rest of the UK, was legal subject to several restraints.

New measures introduced by the PSNI earlier this year saw three officers appointed as dedicated liaison officers with sex workers.

This is to increase their safety and to ensure they are not being manipulated by pimps and people traffickers. A specialist email address was also provided to sex workers allowing them to contact the PSNI confidentially.

