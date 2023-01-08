Belfast-built DeLorean ends up at the North Pole

The DeLorean with the “Welcome to Alaska” sign was taken in Tok, Alaska.

Powered by a flux capacitor, the Belfast-built DeLorean travelled through time on the big screen, yet few people imagined one of the iconic vehicles would end up a few miles from the North Pole.

Home to some 32,000 people, Fairbanks is the second largest city in the 665,000 square miles of Alaska, and the small, Christmas-obsessed town of North Pole is around 14 miles southeast of its downtown.

The Alaska Highway ends in Fairbanks, and in 2017 Robert Prince decided to drive his DeLorean over 2000 miles from Michigan, USA, into Canada, before tackling the challenging 1,390 miles of the famous road:

“I was going on a one-year sabbatical from my job in the Journalism Department at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, so it seemed the best time to buy the car and get to know it a bit before I came back up here to work. I also had saved up some money,” he explains.

Robert Prince with his DeLorean

He hasn’t driven it much since, he admits, “because while living in Fairbanks can be amazing, and there’s no place like it in the world, we get just four hours of very dim sunlight from November through the end of January.”

In practice, this means that his DeLorean (VIN 10381) “hibernates throughout the winters because they are brutally cold and icy, but bringing the car out is always a wonderful part of spring, after not being able to drive it for so long.”

As you might expect, Prince (45) gets amazing reactions when he does take the car out for a drive:

“I like to say it’s the Dolly Parton of cars, because it doesn’t matter who you are, what you do for a living, how much money you have, everyone loves it. If a DeLorean could run for president, it would win in a landslide! People just love this car, and that’s my favorite thing about it. Just seeing it makes peoples’ day,” he says, laughing when he adds that his girlfriend “thinks it’s awesome, though my ex-wife did not!”

Like many owners he was a fan of the Back to the Future films, but he bought his own because he “fell in love with the story of the car, and I felt that owning one would be the ultimate way to relive the 1980s.”

Even today, some are surprised to learn that the famous stainless-steel vehicles with gull-wing doors are not only real, but were originally built at a factory at Dunmurry, Belfast, and that thousands are still being driven around the world.

“Thanks to living thousands of miles away from everything I haven’t been to Belfast,” says Prince, who is the editor of DeLorean World magazine, “though I have made the pilgrimage to John DeLorean’s grave because he’s buried in Detroit, not far from where I grew up and my mom lives. It’s just a small plaque on the ground with a picture of a DeLorean – and when I visited, someone had left a toy Hot Wheels DeLorean as a tribute.”

The DeLorean blueprints, unsold cars, tools and many remaining spare parts were bought in 1997, and since then DMC has operated a thriving repair and restoration business from its Texas headquarters. Luckily Prince hasn’t needed their services often, except for one thing that is a very common Alaskan problem:

“My car has a crack in the windscreen. I would like to replace it, but it would cost over $1,000, so I just live with it for now. Also, this is an extremely rural state, and you can get quite the towing bill if you break down in the middle of nowhere,” he adds.

As for the future, Prince had just finished editing a documentary about his lengthy 2017 drive to Fairbanks in 2017, and he recently began another season as the host and producer of the podcast “Dark Winter Nights”, in which Fairbanks locals tell their stories of danger, adventure and humour.

Also, he will in fact be leaving Alaska next year:

“After 18 years of adventures up here, I’m ready to live close to an Ikea again. But this time my DeLorean will be coming with me in a trailer.”