Belfast club knows all about cardiac dangers that befell Christian Eriksen, losing two players to the silent killer — while a third was resuscitated on the pitch

Frankie Campbell makes a point every day of telling his young grandson Conal how good a man his dad Tony was.

The plasterer from Dunmurry was only 29 when he died from a massive heart attack in January 2017, leaving behind fiancee Roisin Laverty as well as his boy Conal.

Tony shares a tender moment with his son Conal

Cardiac arrest in the young is rare — yet Tony was one of three players from west Belfast amateur football side Tullymore Swifts struck down by a heart condition in the last few years.

Last July, Brendan Dorrian collapsed aged 33 on the pitch at Crumlin United and was only saved thanks to the quick-thinking of his team-mates, the presence of a defibrillator at the club’s Mill Road home, and the care of paramedics after the Air Ambulance was scrambled.

The father-of-two spent 83 days in the Royal before finally being allowed home last October.

Just a few months earlier, a team-mate of Brendan and Tony, Marc Prendergast, also suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, passing away in the Royal in February 2020 after admitting himself to hospital with a pain in his chest an hour or so earlier.

MEMENTO: Marc celebrating his son Max’s birthday with his partner Jennifer

Marc was 39. Married to Jennifer, he was a devoted family man who doted on his baby boy Max.

Like both Tony and Brendan, he was still playing football, and as far as anyone could tell, was as fit as a fiddle.

“Conal is coming six, but he was only two at the time Tony died so he didn’t really know much about it,” reflects Tony’s dad Frankie, a strain in his voice.

“But I tell Conal everything about his da, I let him know what kind of man he was.”

A fortnight on from those harrowing scenes at the Euros when Denmark’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen was revived on the pitch, the issues of cardiac risk in the young, and of lifesaving defibrillators, have never been more to the fore.

“When things like that happen, you feel for the family straight away, you know exactly what they are going through,” adds Frankie. “And nobody knows what it’s like till it happens to them.”

‘MY PRECIOUS BOY’: Mum and dad, Brenda and Frankie, with their kids Nicole and Tony on Brenda’s 50th birthday

It’s of some solace to Tony’s loved ones that the convenience store near his home in Mount Eagles now houses its own defibrillator for the local community, generously donated by Tony’s neighbours, who had administered CPR on him while they waited for paramedics.

“They just couldn’t get him round… he was gone,” says Frankie.

In the depths of her despair, Tony’s mum Brenda hopes some good can come from the loss of her “precious boy”. “Our pain is unbearable, even after four years,” she says, “but we get great comfort in knowing these heart conditions are now being brought to the forefront and hopefully with the added knowledge, training and most importantly the equipment our Tony, God bless him, had no access to, we will see more lives being saved and less families left in limbo like ours.”

Tony’s condition, like those of Marc and Brendan, was a timebomb.

Marc Prendergast wearing a top in honour of Tony

“I remember him beating his chest in my living room, thinking it was heartburn, and me saying, ‘Go down and get something for it’,” recalls Frankie.

“This was a year before it happened, but the doctor told us this could have happened any time, it could have happened when he was out, when he was in the car with the child, any time and anywhere.

“But being that young — and I’d be the same — he’d have thought nothing of it.

“Maybe if he had have gone down and got it checked out, they might have found something, but you don’t want to think like that either because you end up blaming yourself.”

Marc’s younger brother Matt (32) admits his older sibling was his hero.

“He was my bigger brother and my boss, I served my time with him for seven years as a spark and I played football with Marc all my days,” he tells Sunday Life.

“Obviously that’s what I do now, so every time I lift a tool out of my toolbox, it reminds me of him. Everything I do reminds me of him. He was my best mate, always someone I looked up too.”

Matt had a missed call from Marc on the day he died, telling him he had taken ill and was in Lagan Valley Hospital before being transferred to the Royal.

“Then I got a text and rang him back. He told me himself he had taken a heart attack on the phone. I asked him how he felt, and he said, ‘Alright, just a pain in my chest. Drop the kids off there and come down and see me,’” explains Matt.

“So I left the kids off within 10 minutes, flew down to the Royal and by the time I got there, they had him in a room, doing the tests to see what it was. So I was over in a waiting room and they told me, ‘Listen, Marc has had a defect from birth in his heart, in one of his valves.

A recovering Christian Eriksen

“‘He has a bicuspid valve, and you should have a tricuspid valve, so what happens is the blood shoots too fast into the main aorta and splits the aorta, so we’re going to rush him down to surgery, it needs to be sorted. So then Marc tried to move up on the bed, and I heard them all rushing. I think he tried to get up and he collapsed. That was probably the aorta splitting completely, so they got him down in there and tried working on him, but once the main artery splits, you’ve no chance.”

The manner of his brother’s death, his rapid deterioration in the very place where he had every right to trust he could be saved, still haunts Matt

“They’d told me, ‘We’ll be wheeling Marc out, he will be conscious and know you’re here and wave over’… but obviously, it didn’t get to the point,” he says.

“The chances of that are so slim. If you go into that hospital at that age, up and talking and well, there’s a very slim chance nowadays, with the technology they have, that you’re not coming out.

“Marc died within half-an-hour or an hour. If you were ever thinking of someone who might die of a heart problem, it wouldn’t have been him.

“It was just a complete shock, and at that age. He never smoked, he didn’t abuse his body. You just would never have thought that would happen to Marc.

“He was a happy man. He loved his work and he loved his kids and Jennifer.”

Both Frankie and Matt hope that the passage of time will gradually assuage their awful pain, but right now, it’s still too soon.

“My sister lost her son too, he’s dead 15 years now and she’s still getting over it. But she says as time goes on, it does get easier,” says Frankie. “It all depends on the individual but I don’t get it any easier. I just think about it night and day, I’m never out of the graveyard. It goes on and on and on, it never goes away.”

“It’s not getting any easier, but I think our family, we’ve a big family, and we’re growing stronger,” adds Matt. “I don’t think it will ever get easier, it’s just something we have to adapt to. It’s the human way, isn’t it, to build a bridge and not get over it but try to deal with it?”

Almost a year on from his own brush with death, Brendan is doing great.

He knows he’s one of the lucky ones and says, thankfully, he wasn’t watching the match when Eriksen collapsed, though he reckons the Inter Milan ace probably suffered something similar to himself, noting that Eriksen has also been fitted with an ICD, a device with an inbuilt defib which monitors the heart and can deliver a small shock if it detects the heart is close to stopping.

“I wasn’t watching the match but people were texting me so it brought back a bit of emotion more than anything, because I don’t have any memories of it,” says Brendan, who alongside Crumlin United player-manager Ciaran Caldwell and team-mates helped raise £15,000 for the Air Ambulance earlier this year after they were there in his hour of need.

“But I think it brought a lot back for some of the boys who were there that day with me.”