Belfast coffee kiosk owner thanks customers after being forced to close

One of Bark and Bite’s trucks

Two Belfast coffee trucks have been forced to close due to soaring costs.

Bark and Bite’s vans operated in Ormeau Park and Botanic Gardens since August 2021, promising “new food experiences” when they launched.

Owner Brian Geraghty posted a message online explaining his decision to close.

He wrote: “When I opened the coffee kiosks, I had the determination to achieve success no matter what, and with the fantastic team of employees helping me run the business, the kiosks flourished.

“We enjoyed success serving our wonderful customers, fulfilling your requirements and giving our best with quality service and the finest coffee.

“We served everyone with great enthusiasm and determination, and the happy comments that we received from our customers were our biggest achievement.”

Mr Geraghty said having to shut was not easy.

He explained: “Due to increased supply chain and energy costs and changes in consumer behaviour, it became necessary.”

He praised Belfast City Council’s “fantastic” parks management team for working with him “to stay open as long as we did”.

Mr Geraghty also thanked his customers, saying Bark and Bite would not have been as successful without their support.

“I am hoping that all of the loyal customers who had immense faith in us and supported us will understand our difficulties,” he said.

“It’s tough to be a small business and keep the lights on nowadays, which is why it’s really important to try to support your local businesses if you can.”

He also paid tribute to his team, saying: “They were there with me in every decision.

“Without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible or even started.”

Bark and Bite’s remaining supplies have been donated to food banks and cross-community efforts.

Many customers expressed regret at the closures and wished Mr Geraghty every success in his next venture.

One woman posted: “You were a welcome sight to this bleary-eyed new mother on maternity leave. Sorry to see you go and best wishes for the future.”