Belfast coronavirus lockdown protest fails to catch on

An anti-lockdown protest in Belfast city centre yesterday attracted just a handful of demonstrators.

The tiny gathering at the gates of Belfast City Hall was a feeble effort in comparison to the larger turnouts at Hyde Park in London and Leinster House in Dublin, which saw violent clashes between rival groups of demonstrators.

The Belfast rally, organised by a group called Unite For Freedom under the name Whistleblowers Belfast, encouraged people to march on City Hall whilst blowing whistles to highlight what they claimed was the "Covid scam".

A statement on their Facebook page said they wanted to "raise awareness of the real truth of Covid".

The protest attracted fewer than 20 people.

In Dublin, there was violent disorder which resulted in one arrest as gardaí attempted to manage opposing sets of demonstrators.

In London, protesters marched from Hyde Park to Downing Street to demand an end to restrictions on daily life. Dozens of cops lined the streets as people marched with banners saying "martial law coming, think it's still about health?" and "Covid-19 is a hoax".

Once the protesters, mostly unmasked, arrived at Downing Street a man dressed as a clown addressed the gathering outside the Prime Minister's residence.