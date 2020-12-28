Belfast council won't say how many staff have criminal record, with violent sex offender, voyeur, drug dealer and thief all on the payroll

BOSSES at Northern Ireland's biggest council are refusing to reveal how many of its employees have criminal convictions.

Belfast City Council's secrecy comes after a Sunday Life investigation revealed a sex predator, drug dealer, fraudster and voyeur are all on the payroll receiving a ratepayer funded wage.

A Freedom of Information (FoI) request from this newspaper inquiring about how many of the City Hall's 2,500 staff have criminal convictions was met with silence.

Council officials refused to answer, saying it would cost £13,725 to retrieve the information which other large public sector organisations publish for free.

The PSNI, which has 7,000 employees, and Prison Service with 1,200 members of staff, routinely make this material available.

However, council bosses in Belfast are refusing to follow suit, claiming the cost would be excessive.

They are also not revealing whether shamed City Hall security guard Terry Marmion, who was convicted of voyeurism in October and put on the sex offenders register for five years, has been sacked.

A council spokeswoman said: "We do not comment on employment matters relating to individual members of staff."

However, insiders were more vocal claiming that the council would cause "mayhem" if it were to publish a list of its employee criminal convictions.

"It would cause mayhem, there would be a great deal of embarrassment," said a senior member of staff. "There is no reason why the council should be keeping this secret.

"Ratepayers fund the wages of 2,500 employees and they have a right to know how many criminals are among them."

Rejecting the FoI request to reveal how many criminals are on its payroll, the council said: "In all situations the council considers the nature of the offence, the code of conduct for employees and whether it impacts on the role of the employee.

"The council requires all of its applicants who are recommended for appointment to a post to complete a disclosure of criminal convictions form as part of pre-employment checks. Access NI checks are also conducted if this is a requirement of the post."

Among the criminals currently working at the City Hall is ex-cop Martin Kift who was jailed for three years in 2006 for indecently assaulting a woman on nine occasions between 2002 and 2004.

The 60-year-old street cleaner was also found guilty of inflicting GBH on his victim and forcing her to look at images of her teenage son taken minutes after he died via suicide.

Another council criminal is William Courtney who was put on probation for two years in June for his role in a UDA-linked drug supply network. Despite having a previous conviction for deception the 45-year-old continues to sweep the streets off the Shankill Road.

Also drawing a publicly-funded wage is fraudster Eamonn O'Neill (50), who hung onto his cleaner job even though he pleaded guilty to stealing £10,000 from his local credit union.