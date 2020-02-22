Belfast couple confess to washing clothes just once a month in BBC programme

Couple wash clothes just once a month

Four students, Matthew, Lorcan, Gavin and Ronan - who live in an equally disgusting rented property nearby - are tasked with cleaning up the couples' home - Fight Dirty

Sarah and Jordan share their fly-infested home with another couple, Paddy and Ciaran. The foursome feature on new BBC Three series Fight Dirty

A Belfast couple appearing on a new BBC programme about stinky homes wash their clothes only ONCE a month.

Sarah and Jordan, who live among piles of rubbish, mouldy takeaway boxes and soiled underwear, will even buy new clothes instead of cleaning the ones they already own.

The pair live with fellow couple Paddy and Ciaran and all four appear on BBC Three's Fight Dirty.

The show pits the 'partners in grime' against another group nicknamed 'the party boys' - students Matthew, Lorcan, Gavin and Ronan - in a clean-up challenge.

The rivals are tasked with sorting out the other group's home within five hours, with the winners walking away with a £1,000 prize.

The boys live in a "fly-infested s***hole" with a sink that's often clogged with sick and a toilet that's seen better days, but they see no point in cleaning up because it'll just get messy again during one of their many wild parties.

"If my mum or my dad were to walk into this house, they'd call me a disgrace. It's minging," Gavin admits.

Gavin described the boys' house as 'minging', admitting his parents would call him a 'disgrace' if they saw it. Pictured: their living room - Fight Dirty

Sarah, whose mum is a cleaner, lives by the motto 'out of sight, out of mind' and her house is so messy that takeaways often get lost among the rubbish. Worst of all, though, is the terrible smell.

"You can feel it in your eyes and you can taste it, but you just have to sit in it," Sarah says.

"We order takeaways, especially after a night out. You eat them in your room, then they just kind of get kicked about and then they just kind of aren't there anymore. Out of sight, out of mind - that's what I live by.

"To be fair, a lot of the time this year we bought new clothes instead of cleaning."

During the show, after Gavin discovers a pair of filthy boxer shorts in a bedroom, he describes them as "crusty, mouldy and stinking".

Ronan adds: "He's done everything in those boxers."

As the lads delve deeper into the room, they're horrified to find the remains of takeaways discarded months ago.

There's also some serious debate over a box of mouldy food from Domino's, with no one quite sure if it was once chicken wings or potato wedges. "The smell is absolutely awful. Whoever owns that food is an absolute disgrace. I don't know how this person lives in here," Ronan says.

Matthew adds: "That smell has scarred me for life. I thought we were bad, but this is next level."

Sarah and Jordan live among a mountain of rotting takeaways and rubbish - fight dirty

Sarah and Jordan, meanwhile, just don't leave a mess in their own room - they spread it across the house and even use the oven to stash Buckfast rather than to cook food.

Not that the party boys are much better: Sarah, Jordan, Paddy and Ciaran have to unblock their vomit-filled sink during the show.

The toilet isn't exactly sparkling clean either. It's covered in excrement that Ronan says is the result of "Mexican food that didn't agree" with him.

The programme is the brainchild of Chris Jones, founder and creative director of Nice One Productions.

"I'm so happy and grateful that BBC Three are the first broadcaster to have backed our partnership with Fizz TV," Chris says.

"They immediately saw the potential for big laughs and learnings in this filthy-to-fabulous format from Belfast."

Fight Dirty is available to view now on the BBC iPlayer.