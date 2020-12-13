Belfast dominatrix planning party in Ballyclare rejects Covid risk fears

Dominatrix going ahead with fetish party in Ballyclare despite concerns over Covid-19

More than 30 people have expressed an interest in the party

FRUSTRATED swingers are planning to get their Christmas kicks despite the limited relaxation of restrictions over the festive period.

Sunday Life can reveal a Belfast-based dominatrix is planning a kinky get-together on December 27, with more than 30 people expressing an interest.

Organised online and due to be held at house in Ballyclare, the ticketed event could have a mini-dungeon, stalls and one-to-one sessions.

According to host SmMistress, it is sponsored by local fetish furniture specialist Don't Be Shy and will feature "very special guests" named only as Temptress Tina and Mrs Jessica Rabbit.

SmMistress said she was delighted to be hosting her debut party despite being forced to switch location and dates.

"This will be a promotional night for femdoms, doms, subs, bottoms, tops, sissys, TVs and CDs," she added.

"Possible stalls to be confirmed, also a mini-dungeon.

"Come along and meet, greet and have fun. I will also offer-mini sessions for 15 minutes if you're lucky.

"The location had to be changed. The original house had to change the dates, so I decided to change the location.

"I will send everyone that has paid for their ticket a private message #wewillnotbecancelled."

Contacted by this newspaper, SmMistress said the date was provisional and the party would not go ahead until the guidelines were relaxed.

"It's been postponed like four or five times - the date keeps being changed," she added.

"The date is not the actual date. The website tells you to put a date in, so I just put that date in.

"Also, it's not a f***ing sex party. There's no nudity and there's no sex. There are rules against that.

"What are people concerned about? Who cares if somebody's walking around in a bit of sexy lingerie?

"The one-to-one sessions are mini-sessions. It's called foot worship. If you want to kiss my feet, come on ahead.

"That's not sex and it has f*** all to do with sex. There's no sexual intercourse involved. It's definitely not a sex party."

SmMistress also rejected suggestions the event could spread Covid-19.

"What virus? Are you crazy? Listen to yourself. I've got lots of hand sanitiser. There's nothing to be concerned about. I would ask you not to come, but you're more than welcome to join us," she said.

In a profile on a fetish website, SmMistress describes herself as "a new mistress in the Belfast area looking for regular, reliable and trustworthy clients to help me with my business".

She adds: "I love having my feet worshipped and have a very nice collection of shoes you can play with.

"I really like forced feminising, humiliation, sissy maids and spanking.

"I find the trust and bonds that are built between a sub/slave and their mistress fascinating.

"If you have any questions at all, please feel free to ask and I will get back to you as soon as possible."

She also implores fans to sign up to a subscription-only site to help her get "the dungeon we all deserve".

Apparent event sponsor Don't Be Shy's website reads: "This is a page for those who are interested in kinky furniture. There seems to be a lack of such in Northern Ireland.

"I've been into wood building for as long as I can remember. I love building things and have done for myself and others, as seen in my pictures.

"If you want something, give me a shout and we'll work something out. I charge less for items because I use used or scrap wood.

"Anything I make will not be as high-quality as a professional but, rest assured, anything made will be fit for purpose.

"Now, to let you all know, I'm not a professional joiner. I'm just a hobbyist who loves building things and is rather good at it.

"I still have contacts to make on where to get certain things such as padding and there are some things I've never made before, but I'm a very creative guy. I'll figure it out. I could maybe even make sex toys like paddles and floggers.

"I am based in Belfast, but I will send to anywhere. Postage costs will be calculated beforehand.

"Don't pay for a pro job, don't get a pro job. Just get something that will do the job."

Under the terms of the latest coronavirus regulations, people from three households will be allowed to meet indoors during a five-day period over Christmas.

Anyone travelling to or from Northern Ireland may only meet with their Christmas bubble between December 23 and 27.