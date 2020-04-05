Belfast drink driver who crashed his Ferrari is back on the road

A multi-millionaire who was banned from driving after he trashed his flash Ferrari while twice the legal limit has been allowed behind the wheel again.

Shamed property developer Christopher Walsh has been allowed to drive again pending an appeal against his string of motoring convictions and the five-year ban which was imposed in April 2017.

Earlier this year at Downpatrick County Court, Judge Philip Gilpin granted a three-year extension to allow 56-year-old south Belfast based Walsh to appeal.

Defendants usually have only 28 days to lodge an appeal against their conviction and sentence.

Walsh's appeal should have happened by now but court business has all but halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, Judge Gilpin adjourned the appeal to a date to be fixed and ordered that until it is heard, Walsh's driving ban can be lifted.

It means the twice convicted drink driver can get behind the wheel again, at least temporarily.

Christopher Walsh crashed his Ferrari on the Belfast Road in September 2015

At the end of his day long trial in February 2017 Walsh, from Mount Pleasant in the leafy Stranmillis area, was convicted of driving with excess alcohol, careless driving, failing to stop and failing to remain after an accident.

It was on a sunny day in late September 2015 when Walsh completely trashed his £150,000 Ferrari California T, losing control on a slight bend and incline before ploughing into two parked cars on the Belfast Road in Holywood.

After crashing into the Nissan Almera and Vauxhall Agila, Walsh left the scene of the accident but within 20 minutes of the impact he was arrested by an off-duty cop, hiding in bushes in the grounds of the HQ of the Catholic Maintained Schools offices near the scene of the impact.

Giving evidence to the court three years ago, Constable McMahon said that when he helped Walsh to stand up, "he was fairly unsteady on his feet" and his breath had a "strong smell of intoxicating liquor."

"I asked him if was he driving but he didn't answer me," said the officer adding that when he asked Walsh if he had the keys to the Ferrari, he took two keys out.

"One was a Porsche key and the other was the Ferrari key," said the officer.

Arrested for driving while unfit and taken to Bangor police station, the court heard that Walsh initially refused to give an evidential sample until he spoke to a solicitor but that when he eventually did, he was found to be more than twice the legal limit.

Walsh ran a so-called hip flask defence, claiming he had consumed the alcohol after the accident but giving evidence on his own behalf, he essentially claimed he had no memory of the incident, outlining how his last memory was at around 4pm that sunny Saturday afternoon and his next was on Sunday 24 hours later.

A prosecuting lawyer suggested to Walsh: "Is it not simply the case that you had too much to drink, lost control of the car, caused all the damage in your Ferrari and then you fled the scene because you realised that you were in trouble. Is that not the simple explanation for all of this?"

Walsh replied: "I think it would be a very simple explanation for all this but unfortunately I don't believe it to be correct."

Convicting him of the offences against him, District Judge Peter King told Walsh he had "failed spectacularly" in his defence.

"Memory loss and hip flask defences are an unhappy coupling and the presumption in the law is that the breath test will be at least the amount of alcohol in the defendant's system," said the judge.

Two months later in April 2017, Judge King banned Walsh from driving for five years after hearing that he had a previous conviction for drink driving in the late 90s.

Walsh was also ordered to complete 75 hours of community service and handed a £250 fine.