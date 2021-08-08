Belfast eight-year-old’s rendition of Dance Monkey watched by more than a million people

AN eight-year-old from Belfast has become an overnight sensation after her rendition of the hit single Dance Monkey went viral online.

More than one million people have watched the clip of Isla McManus belting out the catchy Tone and I number, which she performed at a Pride event last Saturday.

Her proud mum Alana Patterson captured the performance on video and posted it to Facebook, where it struck a chord with a huge number of people around the world and was shared locally by Cool FM presenter Stuart Robinson.

Isla, who has autism, came across as every inch a star in the making, singing the tune to perfection in what was her first performance with a proper microphone and speakers.

Alana said singing helped her daughter manage her emotions when they began to overwhelm her. She added: “She doesn’t realise how good she is, even though we keep telling her.

“She has always sang. They say autistic children have a special interest, and Isla’s has always been singing. It soothes and calms her down.

“The teachers have even had to ask her to stop singing in school.

“This was her first time singing with a proper set-up at a Pride event in Tigers Bay, where her dad lives.

“I had just arrived to pick her up and thankfully was on time to video her.”

Isla singing Dancing Monkey at a Pride event in the Tigers Bay area

Alana often posts videos of Isla singing on Facebook because family and friends love her voice.

However, she wasn’t prepared for the huge reaction to the latest clip of her daughter.

In just three days, it hit one million views and had been shared thousands of times across the world.

“I really can’t believe the response. I’ve had messages from people all over the world, from New Zealand, America, Spain, Portugal and England, saying they relate to it because of her autism,” Alana explained.

“Many said it has given them so much hope for their kids because it was something positive.

“It is just amazing for us as parents to read those messages. Isla is thrilled. She absolutely loves the attention, even though she is autistic. It has given her so much confidence.

“Isla doesn’t have a learning difficulty. Her issues are more sensory and emotional.”

The eight-year-old, a pupil of Seaview Primary School, has a younger brother, Lincoln Ferguson (3), who was recently also diagnosed with autism.

Alana is now a full time carer for both of her children.

Isla wanted her own Facebook page, but because she is still so young, her mum said no and instead set up a page she supervises called Isla Loves Singing.

“She had 700 followers in a day,” Alana said.

“Isla comes across as a confident wee girl, but she is really anxious under it all.

“This has given her a real boost and is something she loves. We couldn’t be happier for her.”