Belfast fans bought comedian Simon Day so many pints he couldn’t finish them

You made my Day — that’s the message from a stand-up comedian with very fond memories of his last visit to Belfast.

Fast Show star Simon Day said he felt the love when fans plied him with so many pints of Guinness he was unable to finish them all.

The 61-year-old said the gesture helped him bounce back after a less successful show south of the border.

He told Sunday Life: “The last time I came over and did a gig, I did Dublin and it didn’t go very well — and then I did Belfast and it went amazingly.

“I went to the pub over the road after and people were offering me pints of Guinness.

“I said yes to the first couple, but I didn’t realise that everybody kept giving me pints.

“I looked round the corner of the table and there was like nine pints on there.

“I couldn’t drink them all. It was fantastic.”

Simon is back in Belfast on Thursday to play the Limelight, and he’s bringing some of his much-loved TV alter egos with him.

He said: “It’s four different characters with Billy Bleach from The Fast Show, the pub bore and know-it-all.

“Then there’s Dave Angel, who’s an eco-warrior. You’ve also got Tommy Cockles the star of the music halls, and Geoffrey Allerton, who’s Yorkshire’s finest unpublished poet.

“I used to do characters in my stand-up.

“Paul Whitehouse saw me with Charlie [Higson] and said, ‘We’re doing a show soon with different characters and you’d be good for it’, so I said ‘Okay’ and they called me up — it was that simple.

“That was The Fast Show, which was a real game-changer. I’d already done a tour with Vic Reeves and Bob Mortimer and then after this it went very quickly for me.”

Simon’s career is a rags to riches story, and he has been open about his troubled past, which included getting hooked on drugs, booze and gambling, and spending a year in a borstal after being caught stealing to fund his habits.

Simon Day brings his Dave Angel Eco Warrior: Living The Dream Tour to the Limelight 1 on May 11. Tickets are available sale now through Ticketmaster