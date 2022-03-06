Belfast house hunters mistake reptile’s enclosure for massive cannabis tent

A photograph on property sites raised eyebrows and chuckles this week over what some people thought was a cannabis growing tent.

But agents moved to allay fears and confirmed it is in fact home to a 4ft snake called Hancock.

Ulster Property Sales advertised a two-bed townhouse for sale in west Belfast last week, along with pictures of the home.

Two of them featured a giant tent designed for growing cannabis.

The ad for the property on Crocus Street, off the Falls Road, caused a stir on social media, with many people sharing the listing and their curiosity about the tent in the lounge.

But Conor Beirne, of UPS Andersonstown, made clear to Sunday Life the tent is not being used to grow cannabis but is instead a makeshift home for a four-foot male boa imperator called Hancock.

Boa imperators need hot and humid conditions to survive

“It’s being used as a reptile vivarium. It’s a snake enclosure for Hancock. He’s two years old and can grow up to 10 feet, hence the size of the enclosure,’’ he said.

“The size of the tent meant it was difficult to move it out of the reception room for photographs to be done. The snake owner was quite relaxed about having the photos publicised.

“The lounge is quite large, as is the reptile tank. In fact, if you look closely in the pictures, you can see Hancock in the tank.

“We had a number of people come forward to ask about the vivarium to find out if it was just that or a cannabis tent, but we were able to satisfy concerns and confirm it’s being used to house a reptile.

“It certainly generated a lot of interest — the response has been phenomenal. We’ve been able to give the property the reach it needed and have a healthy number of people viewing it over the weekend. We expect to have offers on it this week.”

Shortly after the listing appeared online, the images featuring the grow tent were removed from the UPS website, with Mr Beirne saying they had been taken down because they had generated sufficient interest.

He added: “It had done its job. We got the response we needed for the property. We have our viewings and we will now negotiate for the property to be sold. The owner had seen the response we got and didn’t feel there was any need to keep those pictures online.

“We were quite taken aback by the engagement we got with it, not just on our website but on social media — it was phenomenal.

“We had over 50,000 views on the listing within 48 hours. It’s really quite the response.”

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by the property owner or Ulster Property Sales.

Boa imperators, similar to boa constrictors, are non-venomous tropical snakes with a life expectancy of up to 35 years. They are commonly kept in captivity and require hot and humid conditions to survive.