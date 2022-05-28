Belfast International to Gatwick flights avoid easyJet chaos

The Cliftonvile under-sevens who eventually made it to England for their football tournament

EasyJet apologised after cutting over 400 flights from their schedule in the past few days

EasyJet have said no flights between Belfast International and Gatwick Airport have been affected by the ongoing chaos which has seen it cancel more than 400 journeys.

The low-cost airline axed 200 flights on Thursday due to an IT issue, before announcing on Saturday it planned to cut a further 200 Gatwick-based flights over the next 10 days.

With daily journeys between Belfast International and Gatwick, the announcement sparked fears of more travel misery for holidaymakers over half-term.

However, easyJet told Sunday Life: “No flights between Gatwick and Belfast International have been affected.”

It said up to 24 flights a day would have to be dropped from its Gatwick schedule to maintain a “reliable” service.

A spokesman told Sky News: “We are very sorry for the late notice of some of these cancellations and the inconvenience caused for customers booked on these flights. However, we believe this is necessary to provide reliable services over this busy period.

“Customers are being informed and provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation.”

Meanwhile, a squad of young footballers who were stranded at Belfast International due to a cancellation eventually made it to England just in time to take part in a tournament.

The kids, who play for Cliftonville in north Belfast, were due to travel to Birmingham on Friday to take part in a tournament at The Hawthorns, home to West Bromwich Albion.

However, about 45 minutes before the flight was due to depart, Easyjet cancelled it, leaving the Wee Reds stuck.

The group managed to rebook across three different flights on Friday. Cliftonville FC paid tribute to the perseverance of its youth team and their chaperones.

The club said: “A last-minute flight cancellation looked to have put paid to the Wee Reds’ dreams of lining out at the home of West Bromwich Albion, but thanks to the resolve and initiative of the coaches and parents within the group, the team made it to their destination.”

Cliftonville added it wanted to “place on record how proud we are of the enthusiasm and application of our dedicated coaching team and the players’ parents who, rather than take the easy option of simply accepting that fate had conspired against them, went above and beyond to ensure that our stars of the future didn’t have their dreams dashed”.