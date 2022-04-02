Belfast-made missile downs Russian chopper in Ukraine

First recorded use of UK missiles in war as Starstreak weapon system deployed

LASER-GUIDED missiles made in Belfast have been used by Ukrainian forces to shoot down a Russian helicopter.

Now Russia has threatened to target British weapons as they are shipped to the war-torn country.

The Starstreak missile is made by arms manufacturer Thales Air Defence in east Belfast.

It’s understood to be the weapon’s first use in Ukraine as the country’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed the ‘occupiers are withdrawing’.

The Starstreak is a laser-guided missile that travels at triple the speed of sound to take down low-flying enemy jets and helicopters.

The UK is supplying and training Ukrainian troops in the use of such high-velocity anti-air missiles as well as providing helmets, body armour and combat boots.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the UK will provide further defensive support to Ukraine including a new package of 6,000 more missiles.

Footage has now emerged showing a Russian Mi-28N helicopter being shot out of the sky in the Luhansk region and cut in two as its tail is struck by the portable missile.

The video released on Friday shows the Starstreak in action during its first week of use in the war, a source at the Ministry of Defence (MoD) told The Times.

Russian ambassador to the UK Andrey Kelin said weaponry that the UK sends to Ukraine could be targeted by Russian forces as they enter the country from the West.

He said: "All arms supplies are destabilising, particularly those mentioned by [Ben] Wallace.

“They exacerbate the situation, making it even bloodier. Apparently, those are new, high-precision weapons. Naturally, our armed forces will view them as a legitimate target if those supplies get through the Ukrainian border.”

The high-velocity surface-to-air missile used in the helicopter attack is designed to defend against conventional air threats like fixed wing fighter planes and helicopters.

It’s made at a facility just off the Castlereagh Road in Belfast.

The missile has a range of more than 7km and carries a three-dart payload which uses a laser beam guidance system that the manufacturer says is “immune to all known countermeasures”.

The weapon can be launched from land, sea or air platforms and can be unleashed as soon as a target is detected.

The missile accelerates to a speed of more than 2,300mph in a “fraction of a second”.

It is a man-portable air-defence system, known by the MANPADS acronym, and the missiles are similar to the US-made Stinger which is already being used by Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy says Russian forces are in retreat from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv leaving a wake of terror behind them.

Zelenskyy says Russian forces pulling back from the region are creating a “catastrophic” situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoning equipment and even leaving behind “the bodies of those killed”.

Ukraine and its western allies are reporting mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building up troop strength in eastern Ukraine.

Ukrainian fighters have reclaimed several areas near the capital after forcing the Russians out or moving in after them, officials said.

The visible shift does not, however, mean the country faces a reprieve from more than five weeks of war or that the more than four million refugees who have fled Ukraine will be able to return.

Mr Zelenskyy said he expects departed towns to suffer air strikes and shelling from distance and for the battle in the east to be intense.

“It’s still not possible to return to normal life, as it used to be, even at the territories that we are taking back after the fighting,” he told the nation in a nightly video message on Friday.

“We need wait until our land is de-mined, wait till we are able to assure you that there won’t be new shelling,” Zelenskyy said.

Pope Francis has said he is considering a visit to Kyiv as he condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin for launching a “savage” war.