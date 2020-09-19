Belfast man accused of raping women he met on dating app

A man has appeared in court accused of raping a woman he met on a dating app.

The 31-year-old from north Belfast, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was brought before the city's Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

A police officer told the court the pair had met online four weeks ago and he had been drinking in her house on Friday when the alleged offence occurred.

The officer said the woman had made it clear they would not have sex that night and they went to sleep in the same bed.

But the woman woke during the night to find the man having intercourse with her and there was an exchange of words in which he said he wasn’t sure what he had done wrong.

District Judge George Conner released the man on his own bail of £400 with a cash surety of £900 and a ban on using dating websites.

Judge Conner also put in place a curfew, ordered that the accused be fitted with an electronic tag and barred him from entering the area where the alleged offence happened.

The case was adjourned until October 16.