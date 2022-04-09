Belfast man appears in court accused of dealing cocaine

A south Belfast man has appeared in court accused of being a drug dealer.

Paul Liam Valliday has been charged with supplying cocaine, and possession of OxyContin – both Class A drugs.

The 46-year-old is also accused of supplying Xanax, which is a Class C drug – all offences alleged to have been committed last month.

Other charges against Valliday, formerly from Lower Regent Street in Belfast, but now of no fixed abode, include possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

A police officer told today’s hearing at Belfast Magistrate’s Court that he could connect the accused to the charges. The court was also told a warrant previously issued for Valliday’s arrest, had been executed.

The court was told Valliday was not applying for bail. He was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until next week.