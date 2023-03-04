Belfast man denies assault at kids’ play centre in Newtownards

A Belfast man has been accused of a punch-up at a children’s play centre.

Shea McGreevy (25), from O’Neill’s Lane in the city, is charged with common assault and disorderly behaviour over an incident at the Happy Town Indoor Soft Play Adventure Centre in Newtownards on January 27.

None of the facts were opened during a hearing at the town’s Magistrates Court last Tuesday.

Defence solicitor Mark Austin told the court his client was pleading not guilty to both charges.

District Judge Mark Hamill adjourned the case until March 14 and said he would fix a date for the contest at that stage.