Belfast man in court over alleged Co Antrim ‘crime spree’

An alleged burglar appeared in court today accused of a “litany” of offences.

Paul Patterson was charged with 24 alleged crimes including burglary, theft, possession of a Class A drug and assaulting a police officer.

They are alleged to have been committed in the space of just a few days last week in Co Antrim.

The 31-year-old, who appeared in court in Ballymena via video link from custody, confirmed he understood the nature of the charges against him.

A PSNI constable said she could connect Patterson, from Runnymede Park in South Belfast, to each of the charges.

Police voiced objection to bail due to the risk of further offences.

The officer told the court residents in the Portrush had contacted them to report their vehicles had been broken into, with various items taken including cash, personal documents and dashcams.

Two residents reported that their homes had been burgled, one where a £500 handbag had been stolen while in the other, occupants of an Airbnb found their laptop and documents had been nicked.

The court was told CCTV footage uncovered identified Paterson as the alleged culprit but it was also revealed his sister rang police to say “her brother had been breaking into cars and houses.”

She also told police he had been staying at their mother’s home in Portrush and was “lying on the floor off his face.”

When officers arrived at the house, they arrested Patterson and seized almost 80 items alleged stolen during the spree of thefts.

The defence argued Patterson was a suitable candidate for bail, but the judge said given his “litany” of offences, including a record of 124 convictions, there was `no way’ he would be released.

Patterson was remanded into custody with the case adjourned until next month.