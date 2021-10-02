Belfast Marathon runners rage as they queue for hours to collect race packs

Competitors forced to queue in rain for hours on eve of Belfast event

Huge queues formed in Ormeau Park as runner waited to collect their packs for the Belfast marathon.

A runner manages to pick up their marathon packs from Ormeau Park.

RUNNERS in Sunday’s Belfast marathon have been left fuming after being forced to wait for hours to collect their entry packs for the big day.

Thousands of people due to take part in the 39th running of the race stood in the wind and rain on Saturday as massive queues formed in front of the collection points in Ormeau Park.

Participants for the 26.2 mile event, sponsored by Deep RiverRock, need the packs as they contain, among other things, their runner number, which is required for the person to take part.

One runner, Ivan Stringer, slammed the organisers for allowing the debacle to occur just 24 hours before the event was due to start.

“I have run the marathon seven times and previously they posted out your pack with your runner number, t-shirts and water,” he explained.

“But due to Covid they told us they had to be collected in person now there must be four or five thousand people standing in the queue.

“I have been standing here an hour and I’m not even a quarter of the way in, the line is barely moving, it could be another two to three hours.

“Runners are jolly nice people but it’s hardly good preparation.”

Mr Stringer added: “I’ve run the Dublin marathon and it’s fantastic but this is Belfast so you expect something to go wrong. It’s a tale of two cities.”

Other runners were quick to take to the event’s official Facebook page to vent their frustration at the situation.

One wrote: “Is the plan to keep us here in the pack collection queue overnight and go straight to the start?”

Another said: “Rumour has it there’s a medal available for successfully collecting your pack.”

One man pointed out the effect the poor weather could have on those forced to wait out in in the wind and rain, saying: “Going to be loads at the start line coughing and sneezing with colds after standing for hours in the pack collect queue today.”

A woman also added: “Huge waiting times to collect packs today! By 11.30am the queue was up to estimated three hour wait.

“I had a baby with me so had to leave and will drive back later to try again.”

The organisers of the marathon could not be contacted for comment on the issue.

But a notice appeared on the event’s website stating: “Please be advised that there are large queues at the pack collection today.

“We would appreciate your patience as we give out the packs.”

It’s not the first gaffe on the part of the marathon organisers who had to apologise after the race was accidentally made a third of a mile too long.

In statement issued after the race, they said: “Approximately 460 additional metres were added to the officially measured course of 26.2 miles.

“This was due to human error, with the lead car diverting from the official route."

It later transpired the actually distance added was in fact 544m, not 460m, making the actual distance covered even longer than anyone expected.

Police have warned motorists to expect some traffic disruption around the Prince of Wales Avenue at the Stormont estate when the marathon starts at 9.30am.