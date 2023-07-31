Belfast model blazing a trail for people with Down syndrome ahead of home fashion show

Catwalk queen Kate strutting stuff at City Hall next month

She’s a regular on the catwalks of London Fashion Week, but Kate Grant is more excited about stepping on stage in Belfast next month.

The Co Tyrone woman, who has blazed a trail for people with Down syndrome with her success as a top model, lit up with joy as she talked about the Belfast One Fashion Show at City Hall in August.

Presented by stylist and radio personality Rebecca McKinney and featuring fashion from more than 50 city centre retailers, Kate is simply thrilled to be taking part.

“I was a guest last year. I told the Lord Mayor I would be on that stage next year and I am. My dream has come true,” she said.

“I can’t wait. I feel so grateful. It is a huge honour and I feel so privileged to have the opportunity to be part of Belfast One Fashion Show.”

Kate Grant has appeared at London Fashion Week four times

Kate’s life has changed dramatically since 2017, when mum Deirdre posted an appeal on Facebook for someone to help her fashion-loving 19-year-old daughter realise her dream of becoming a model.

Weeks later, she broke the mould to become the first model with Down syndrome to take part in Belfast Fashion Week and be signed by the ACA Models agency.

Since then, there has been n o stopping her. She has graced the catwalk at London Fashion Week four times, given talks about her experiences at the UN and has worked as a brand ambassador for Benefit Cosmetics.

As well as modelling engagements, the 24-year-old has become a huge social media influencer with close to 400,000 followers on TikTok, where her videos on beauty and fashion rack up millions of views.

She has also just finished work on her first movie, a short film made in Northern Ireland which is due to be premiered in September.

Based on a true story and made by Apex Pictures, Teeny was written and directed by Emmet McMullan, with Kate playing the lead role of Teeny and appearing alongside actors Saorlaoith Brady, Mary Lindsay and Richard Clements.

​She said: “It is my first movie role and I loved it. It’s going to be brilliant. My next big dream is to get an Oscar.”

Kate is best friends with actor James Martin, who picked up an Oscar for An Irish Goodbye earlier this year.

Fashion show host Rebecca McKinney and model Kate Grant

They have each broken down huge barriers for disabled people and last month led a parade for Disability Pride in Carrickfergus.

Looking back on what has been a whirlwind few years, Kate said one of her proudest moments was receiving a British Empire Medal in 2021, presented by another famous Kate, the Princess of Wales.

“I was like ‘Oh my word, that’s incredible’ when I heard I was getting it,” she said.

“It was great to be recognised as someone who has done something good.

“I had a good wee chat with Kate Middleton. Most people ask if they can have their picture taken with her, but she asked if she could have hers taken with me. I put it on Instagram and it went viral.

“She just asked me about myself and she admired my headpiece. She was lovely.”

The Princess of Wales and Kate

In another special achievement, Kate shared the stage of the famous Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles with Kim Kardashian after she was invited to present an award at a huge gala event for the beauty industry.

“Kim Kardashian was presenting an award before me and was there when I came on to the stage,” she said.

“Kendall Jenner is my absolute idol, I love her. She is a model too and she works very hard. I got to ask Kim how Kendall was doing, and she told me she was doing great.”

While Kate is living her dream, family comes first and she takes nothing for granted.

She said: “When I have to model or work, I become Kate Grant, but at home I am just Kate, who likes to cook and bake and go to the farm with my old wellies on and my beautiful dogs. I go to the gym and at home I am just myself.

“My incredible sister, Ella, does my social media and PR. We are great friends.

“My dogs, Delilah, Pippen and Heidi, are also big stars of my videos.

“Every single morning, I feel so grateful for what I have.

“It’s my passion to help other people out there realise they can reach their full potential. For me to be able to do that is an honour.

“If you have any opportunity in life, you take it, but you need support behind you. I have the great support of my mum and family.”

Kate on the catwalk at London Fashion Week

Mum Deirdre, dad John, brothers Patrick and Michael and sister Ella are all naturally proud of everything Kate has achieved.

Her mum said: “When I look back at the thoughts I had when Kate was born, which seem to have been doom and gloom, to now when sometimes I forget she has a disability, I’m so delighted for her. She has done more than I ever could have imagined.

“As a long as she continues to enjoy it, we, her family, will support her and are her biggest fans.”

Kate’s parents and siblings will be at Belfast City Hall on Sunday, August 20, to see her fulfil yet another dream of modelling in the BID Belfast One Fashion Show.

The Belfast One Business Improvement District (BID) was established in 2016 as an independent, not-for-profit organisation representing retail, hospitality and services concentrated within approximately one square mile of the centre of the city.

Kate recently finished work on her first short film

Now in its second year, the fashion show will feature the latest looks from 50 city centre retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Primark, Phase Eight, Mint Velvet and many more.

There will also be a demonstration from hair stylist Andrew Mulvenna and make-up tips from cosmetics expert Charlotte Tilbury.

Show host Rebecca McKinney said: “The Belfast One Fashion Show, in the stunning Belfast City Hall, is a not-to-be-missed event.

“With more than 50 retailers from across Belfast city centre showcasing a mix of fashion trends and styles for all ages, budgets and body shapes, it is going to be a fantastic day of catwalk-to-closet fashion and I hope to see you there.”

To buy your ticket for the fashion show, visit www.belfastone.co.uk. Each guest will get a goodie bag containing a £10 Belfast city centre gift card and more