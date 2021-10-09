Belfast mum Leah now world Jiu-Jitsu champ

Texas triumph for Saintfield fighter

CAGE-FIGHTING mum Leah McCourt has become a world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu just days after extending her MMA winning streak at Bellator 267.

The Saintfield mum-of-one was victorious at the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation No-Gi world championships in Garland, Texas, on Friday.

Her gold medal in the event comes only a week after she co-headlined the Bellator 267 MMA event at Wembley’s SSE Arena, where she defeated Jessica Borga for her sixth straight win.

After winning the brown-belt competition of the no-gi discipline, which does not require a traditional uniform, she took to social media to express her delight and praise God.

Posting on Twitter, she said: “A dream come true. Brown belt IBJJF No Gi World champion 2021. Last Friday co-main event in SSE Wembley, this Friday world’s in Texas. I flew over on my own.

“Thanks Una Quinn for making me do it and Andrew McGahon for the coaching via WhatsApp. All glory to god!”

The following morning, a vibrant and bullish Leah posted a mirror selfie with her gold medal in hand, asking for recommendations on how she should spend her day in Dallas.

She said: “Gold is my favourite colour, first place medal.

“That feeling when you wake up a world champion. Any recommendations on what to see or do in Dallas?”

Before her big fight in Bellator 267 at Wembley Arena, Leah told how her preparations for the event had involved a parent-teacher meeting at her daughter’s school which reduced her to tears.

She said: “I am emotional anyway during fight week, but the teacher was just saying how Isabella is a special child. She has such a nice way about her, and her presence and how she treats people.

“And that’s the only comment I ever want.

“I don’t care if she gets every exam wrong and every paper wrong. I just care about who she is as a person, and that’s the most important thing to me.

“Never mind fighting, or anything like that.

“So it was definitely very emotional.”

Leah could return to action as early as next month, with the Co Down fighter eyeing up a slot at Bellator 270, which takes place at Dublin’s 3Arena on November 5.