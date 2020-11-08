Belfast restaurant blames drunk employee for raw burger Facebook rant

A RESTAURANT which served up raw burgers to a customer has apologised after a drunk staff member went on a bizarre Facebook rant following a complaint about the food.

Messages between Blaze & Glaze restaurant in west Belfast and hungry Lisburn woman Jordan McGrogan (27), as well as pictures of her pink burgers, went viral last week after being posted on the West Belfast X Facebook page.

In the exchange an anonymous staff member, who the restaurant has since claimed was drunk, asked the healthcare worker if she wanted the chef responsible to be crucified.

They also inquired if the 'jars in her cupboard' were all in a row and blamed China for coronavirus before saying the complaint would cost the chef his job just before Christmas.

Responding to her messages of complaint, the restaurant employee said: "Jordan we have already sent an apology what more can we do? Do you want us to crucify/sack a new start for Christmas? No problem… job done.

"Guess that guy is sacked, Happy Christmas to his family, he won't make that mistake again… well done Jordan.

"Mistakes can't happen eh? Are your jars all in a row in your cupboard?

"Honestly? Coronavirus came from China, you lost a guy his job I would think, well done. I am a customer like you, 20 years ordering from these people and it's obvious you have an agenda, mistakes happen, what age are you?

"Idiot… take your refund and save the guy's job."

The bizarre exchange racked up over 1,400 comments and hundreds of shares on Facebook with many social media users slamming the restaurant for the burgers and their handling of the situation.

Yesterday community care worker Jordan told Sunday Life she had been "really concerned" by the incident.

"I couldn't believe it, they gave me raw burgers and a load of cheek to go with it.

"They offered to send out the order again but I said no thank you, I asked for a refund at that point," she explained.

"It was completely random, asking me about the jars in my cupboard, I thought it had to be someone under the influence because that's not a normal thing to say to a customer making a complaint.

Jordan McCrogan

"They were apologising profusely."

Blaze & Glaze, at the Becketts Complex on the Stewartstown Road in west Belfast, issued a series of apologies and said they had launched an internal investigation.

In a statement on their Facebook page, a spokesman for Blaze and Glaze said: "We would like to apologise to Jordan McGrogan unreservedly for the food sent out and the message and social media responses.

"We can confirm our trainee chef did not lose his job. Our management have been carrying out our own investigations into the complaint. It was being resolved in-house by our manager in charge at the time.

"Unfortunately we had a Facebook editor under the influence of alcohol at home who then got involved. This staff member was completely out of order and we will deal with the incident internally.

"We pride ourselves on our customer care. We are a community-based restaurant who employ local people.

"Sometimes social media can be a fantastic tool, sometimes it can ruin a business, we have been humbled by the local support by our community since opening in July. We hope we can regain your confidence going forward."