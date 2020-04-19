Belfast restaurant Zen says sorry over lockdown takeaway fail

A popular Asian fusion restaurant has been forced to apologise after hungry customers ignored social distancing rules to collect their takeaway orders.

Zen Belfast, on Adelaide Street in Belfast city centre, also apologised for leaving punters with rumbling tums after failing to satisfy all the orders it received on Friday night.

Apologising on Facebook for the calamitous start to their lockdown takeaway service, a spokesman for the restaurant said: "Dear all, we are so so sorry after last night's disastrous start to our takeaway service!!

"We were just trying to provide a service for you guys in these unprecedented times.

"We did not realise that so many of you would be ordering and unfortunately our website was taking orders when we didn't have the staff to make them!

"At this moment for anyone who was unhappy or didn't receive their order please Facebook message us with your order number and we will issue refunds within the next 5-7 working days.

"Please do not use Facebook messenger for any other reasons as this will hold up refunds. Again we are offering you our heartfelt apologies we really didn't expect this and hope with our new measures put in place we can continue to provide this service through this pandemic.

"We really have had a wake up call, we therefore can no longer provide our collection service.

"Staff and customer safety must take priority.

"We are so sorry and hope you understand that we have no other options but to cancel the collection service, again this is a learning process for Zen, we will contact anyone with a collection (to) issue a refund. Thanks again for your understanding in this matter, stay safe."