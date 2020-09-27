Belfast stab victim had survived IRA attack after Jock Davison murder

Incident: a man is led away from the scene of the stabbing in Belfast's Castle Street

THE victim of a brutal stabbing in Belfast city centre once survived a Provo attack after he was falsely blamed for the murder of IRA chief Jock Davison.

Scott McHugh was knifed in Castle Street during a fight in a shop on the busy thoroughfare on Monday afternoon.

He was treated at the scene of the incident and police officers arrested three men over the attack.

Scott McHugh

A 26-year-old male who was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (AOABH) and possession of an offensive weapon has since been released on bail pending further inquiries.

A second man, also aged 26, who was arrested on suspicion of AOABH, was also released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A police spokesperson added that a third person arrested in connection to the incident had been released unconditionally.

The PSNI is appealing to anyone with information to contact the non-emergency 101 number.

McHugh was shot four times in 2016 by two armed men sent to avenge the murder of the IRA commander.

Davison was shot dead as he walked to work at a community organisation in the Market area of Belfast.

Although McHugh was arrested twice by detectives investigating the May 2015 murder, he was released without charge on both occasions after denying involvement.

McHugh told Sunday Life in 2018: "In no way, shape or form was I involved in Jock Davison's murder. The finger of suspicion is still being pointed at me, but I didn't do it. The police know it, but I'm still being hassled."

He was hiding out in a house on Distillery Court in the lower Falls area of west Belfast when he was wounded in an early-morning attack.

McHugh (above) struggled with his attackers and was able to fight them off.

After being wounded, he staggered outside the house and fell on the pavement, where he was tended to by neighbours.