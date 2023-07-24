Belfast taxi driver details experiences with ghost that left him so scared he's stayed off booze for decades

Michael Osborne laughed off haunting at relative’s house, then spirit got in bed beside him

How the Andersonstown News reported the story on its front page

Greta Skillen, who lived in the home, in the Andersonstown News

The poltergeist is said to have repeatedly attacked the Skillen family

The brother-in-law of an apparent poltergeist victim has described how witnessing the paranormal events at a house in west Belfast changed his life.

Michael Osborne told Sunday Life he had not touched a drink since the unexplained events at 91 Beechmount Grove in June 1989, which caused John Skillen and his family to flee their home.

“What happened with John and his family very much did happen because I was there when about four or five different incidents did happen,” said Michael.

“I saw John after he was attacked when he went up to the bathroom, and it is something I can’t explain to this day.

“How do you get scrape marks like nail marks on your ankles? They were very fresh.

“John is a big lad, over six foot, a big strapping guy, and he doesn’t fear an awful lot, but he was afraid that day.

“He wouldn’t have believed it at all, but it happened to him and then he believed.”

Earlier this month, we told how John, wife Greta and their family were terrorised by an apparition of a woman dressed in Victorian clothing who suddenly began appearing in their terraced home in June 1989.

The spirit, who Michael revealed was called Nora, physically attacked John, starting with slaps to the face and then escalating to sustained punches to the head and once being thrown across a room.

It would eventually force the family to leave the Housing Executive property, but not before the case made newspaper and TV headlines and drew crowds of curious spectators.

John penned his own account of what happened, Number 91: A Belfast Ghost Story, but Michael is the first Skillen relation to speak about the case since.

Ivan Little reporting on the haunting

The former taxi driver said: “John was a quiet man at the best of times and never showed fear, but during that whole incident his brothers and others knew he was in a bit of trouble.

“It was only because of his family. He didn’t want anything to happen to them and there were things that were happening that he wasn’t in control of.

“I was always sceptical and would have been laughing at most of the things happening, except when it got serious.

“My reaction was, ‘These people can’t be telling lies. My wife never told a lie in her life’.

“It was a terrible thing that happened to them, but they got a lot of sympathy from people.

“She was a very religious woman, and I don’t know what she saw, but she didn’t sleep for a while after.”

Michael (70) said there was speculation the apparent haunting could have been linked to an old burial ground on the site of a long-demolished brickworks near the Skillens’ home.

“This all started with McGladery’s brickworks. There was an old graveyard there and apparently this girl called Nora had a pretty violent death,” he added.

Michael said he initially had no time for talk of ghosts or anything to do with superstitions, but that soon changed when he went to the Skillen house after the start of the paranormal events.

“I was a non-believer. I didn’t believe any of what was going on, but we went up to give the family a bit of support, along with a priest and John’s brothers and sisters,” he added.

“So, when they were sitting down getting ready for this — whatever it was — to come into the room, I went upstairs to have a lie-down.

“I turned the light on to see where the bed was and then turned it off, but when I lay on the bed there was somebody already in the bed.

“I got up immediately and turned the light on again. There was nobody in the bed — there wasn’t even a wrinkle on it.

“I decided to have a bit of a laugh and started switching the light on and off.

“I could hear them all saying, ‘Get upstairs quick’, and I stopped.

“But when I stopped, the lights did it on their own.”

An Irish News report on the case

On another occasion after the Skillens had been forced leave the house because of repeated attacks on John, Michael visited the property to check on it.

“When I went in, I couldn’t get out. All the doors had locked and the windows had frosted over,” he said.

“I found it very hard to explain to friends and other people what I experienced.

“They would say, ‘Sure, you’re a bit of a wind-up merchant’, and yes, but this was serious. There were people getting hurt.”

Michael, who was a heavy drinker at the time, added: “When I got to know it, I was s**t scared. It knocked the cockiness out of me… I haven’t taken a drink since.

“I remember asking one of the priests if he believed any of what was going on.

“He said, ‘I very much do. There is something in this room that shouldn’t be in this room’.”

Number 91: A Belfast Ghost Story by John Skillen

Not everyone in the area took the episode seriously, with some of the dozens who gathered outside treating it all as a bit of joke.

“These people were coming expecting to see a ghost and anything that wasn’t normal, and there were people calling to the door with vacuum cleaners strapped to their backs, pretending to be Ghostbusters,” recalled Michael.

The only time Greta spoke about the matter was after the family requested to be transferred to another address, but that would not be the end of the link between them and the apparition.

“If we stay in the house at night, she’ll appear to my husband,” Greta told the Andersonstown News. “He’s been thrown against the wall. My sons have been slapped around the head.

“My husband asked, ‘What in the name of God do you want?’ It said, ‘Get out’.”

The street sign for Beechmount Grove

Michael picked up the story: “John put in for a move of house, but when they got another house, something like three quarters of a mile away, the family who got John’s house came round and asked him if he could bring his ghost with him.

“So, if John and the family were telling lies, why were they asking for the ghost to be shifted back on to him?

“It’s the not knowing that’s killing people.”