Belfast thug made sick court threat to cut Sinn Fein MP John Finucane’s throat

43-year-old rearrested after leaving jail

A man who threatened to cut John Finucane’s throat has been re-arrested after being released from prison.

Stephen Altimas was handed a two-and-a-half year jail sentence at Antrim Crown Court on Friday.

It had taken a jury just six minutes to find him guilty of making threats to kill a man and two charges of breaching a restraining order.

During the hearing, the 43-year-old shouted foul-mouthed abuse about the judge, the prosecutor and Justice Minister Naomi Long.

The thug also screamed, “I’ll cut the throat of John Finucane”, the MP for North Belfast, who has no connection to the case.

Altimas’s sentence was split equally between time in custody and time on licence. He was released from Maghaberry Prison at the weekend on a time-served basis.

But the north Belfast man was immediately re-arrested by police because of alleged threats made in open court during the two-day trial and his sentencing hearing.

John Finucane. Credit: Brian Lawless

Constantly gnawing at his hands and wrists as he appeared in court by videolink from prison, the defendant said he would “cut his [victim’s] head off” if freed and “I’ll cut John Finucane’s throat”.

During the short trial last week, at which Altimas represented himself, a prosecuting counsel said that during an interview with a probation officer about licence conditions in December 2020, the defendant told her: “I’m abiding by no law. I’m going to end his life when I get out of here.

“I’m going to f****** kill him and smash his f****** skull in. I don’t give a f*** about my licence.”

That was followed up a few weeks later when Altimas appeared at Londonderry Crown Court and told a judge: “If you release me, I’m going to hurt that b******. I will not cooperate with any law from now on.”

At his next court appearance on March 1, the jury heard he made similar threats to attack his victim.

With Altimas repeatedly removed from the court and from hearing the evidence in his trial, the jury could hear him shouting and roaring and banging on the walls of his cell below them.

At the sentencing hearing on Friday, he appeared in court by videolink, and Judge Patricia Smyth used the mute button to silence him.

When he was unmuted a few minutes later, he made the threat about cutting Mr Finucane’s throat.

A short time later, a prison officer told the court that Altimas had had to be removed from the videolink booth and was not coming back because he was being disruptive.

Before he was removed, Judge Smyth told the thug the statement from his victim was “one of the most shocking accounts that I have ever read from an innocent victim of terrible repeated and ongoing crime”.

She added: “He says he finds it difficult to put into words just how much the continuous threats made against his life by you have affected him.

“He says that to have the threat of violence hanging over him is not something he has ever had in his life before and he has found it hugely upsetting and worrying.”

She also told Altimas that the fact “there is no basis whatsoever for your threats is very frightening because it means there is no way for him to reason with you or defend himself”.